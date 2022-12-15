Sudden shifts in weight could signal ‘dementia is imminent’

Overall, the trend of declining body mass index (BMI) was associated with a higher likelihood of developing dementia.

After further exploration, however, scientists identified a subgroup with a pattern of initial increasing BMI followed by declining BMI.

The results, published in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, suggest that monitoring risk factors like weight patterns could broaden opportunities for early intervention.

Professor Au added: “Dementia is not necessarily inevitable, and monitoring risk indicators such as something as easy to notice as weight patterns, might offer an opportunity for early intervention that can change the trajectory of disease onset and progression.”

READ MORE: Rapid blinking and other facial expressions could be signs of dementia