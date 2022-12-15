Categories
SUNDAY SERMON SERIES Sunday Before Nativity, December 18 – From


SUNDAY SERMON SERIES

Sunday Before Nativity, December 18

This week, find insights about the upcoming Gospel reading where we learn about Jesus’ genealogy and His incarnation. But how is Jesus, God and Man? And how can God have a genealogy if He has always existed? To find out, read this sermon from the Department of Religious Education (DRE): www.instagram.com/p/CmCuleevxme/
Sunday Sermon Series is an easy-to-download weekly sermon on the Sunday Gospels with insights and analyses about the readings. All sermons are posted on the DRE website: religioused.goarch.org. On the website, you can also subscribe to the Department’s email list to receive them directly. Follow the DRE social media accounts @goarchDRE on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.


