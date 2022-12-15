SUNDAY SERMON SERIES Sunday Before Nativity, December 18 – From

SUNDAY SERMON SERIES
Sunday Before Nativity, December 18
This week, find insights about the upcoming Gospel reading where we learn about Jesus’ genealogy and His incarnation. But how is Jesus, God and Man? And how can God have a genealogy if He has always existed? To find out, read this sermon from the Department of Religious Education (DRE): www.instagram.com/p/CmCuleevxme/
Sunday Sermon Series is an easy-to-download weekly sermon on the Sunday Gospels with insights and analyses about the readings.
