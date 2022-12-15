SunLive – Free international tennis in Pāpāmoa

Professional tennis players from all over the globe are hitting Tauranga this weekend to have a swing at winning the inaugural EVES Open being hosted in Pāpāmoa.

The EVES Open – ITF World Tennis Tour: Tauranga is on from Sunday, December 18, through to Saturday, December 24 at Venture Developments WBOP Tennis Centre in Gordon Spratt Reserve.

And it is free to watch! The professional event for men and women with official ATP and WTA world ranking points has a total prize pool of NZ$70,000 – and has drawn players from more than 25 countries plus a strong Kiwi contingent.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley says the tournament provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase our region to the world during summer.

“Many tennis enthusiasts across the globe will have their eyes on Pāpāmoa as they watch the sport’s future rising talent.”

Matt says the EVES Open will also bring additional tourist visitor nights and expenditure into the Pāpāmoa community, “which will be appreciated by local businesses”.

Pāpāmoa brewery The Island is an official tournament partner and will run an on-site marquee bar for the public, while also serving courtside hospitality tables just metres from the action.

Sales manager Scott Featherstone says people can expect an extension of everything that is good about The Island – from fresh cold local beer, to warm and friendly service. “It’s such a great event for the local community, we wanted to be a part of this to help grow the Bay of Plenty as a high value sporting destination.

International tennis get to enjoy the Bay of Plenty while in town to play tennis, while spectators get to watch the action for free. Photo: supplied.

“We’re really looking forward to the quality of the tennis. It will be great to see emerging players and those striving to move up in the rankings and raise their player profiles.”

Tauranga cafe and caterer Oscar and Otto owner Hamish Carter will feed all courtside hospitality guests during the week. He and his team “leapt at the chance to be involved”.

Hamish is delighted to see the city’s reputation for hosting major sports events is growing “and it shows there is more to our region than a beach, it’s very exciting”.

He hopes it is a sign of more things to come. “It’s great for everyone to be able to watch, and of course it’s a boost for local businesses catering to visitors and players.”

The ITF World Tennis Tour features hundreds of tournaments each year across dozens of countries, with two events in New Zealand this December – in Wellington and Tauranga.

Vicki Semple, sponsorship and events manager at EVES Real Estate, says the EVES Open will not only bring economic benefits to Tauranga and Pāpāmoa, “but it will create a buzz and sense of pride in the community”.

“Pāpāmoa is one of the fastest growing suburbs in New Zealand and it is continuing to attract new residents, businesses, events and opportunities.

“This international tennis tournament is a perfect example of that and in partnership with Tennis NZ, we would love to grow the EVES Open into an annual and iconic event on Tauranga’s summer calendar.”

Vicki says hosting the event is a team effort and would not be possible without the support of Tauranga City Council and TECT, local businesses, Tennis Western Bay of Plenty, Pāpāmoa Tennis Club, “and of course the community who we hope will pack out the stands and bring an electric atmosphere”.

International tennis action starts 11am daily, plus activities for kids are on offer from 11am-1pm plus there’s courtside hospitality, music and entertainment from 3pm.

Tennis New Zealand chief executive Julie Paterson. Photo: Scott Yeoman.

Tennis NZ chief executive Julie Paterson is excited to see international tennis back in Tauranga.

“There are a lot of flourishing clubs in the region and having elite tennis in town is a fantastic way to ensure visibility of our sport and fuel participation growth even further.

“All of our local sponsors and partners have been amazing in helping promote the event, it’s going to be one you don’t want to miss.”

The Eves Open – ITF World Tennis Tour: Tauranga is on December 18-24 at WBOP Tennis Centre, Gordon Spratt Reserve, Pāpāmoa. Play begin 11am daily, with entry free to spectators.

Courtside hospitality is available to book at: www.tennis.kiwi/evesopen