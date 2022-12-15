Survey shows rising cost of Christmas dinner leaves a bad taste

Using the cheapest possible prices for a basket of 11 Christmas dinner items such as turkey and mince pies, the Good Housekeeping Christmas Dinner Survey found the festive meal would cost £29.36 – up from £21.71 in 2021.

The rise of 35 percent is more than triple the current 10.7 percent rate of inflation.

The price of a turkey has risen by a hefty 50 percent, according to the survey.

But supplies will also be dramatically reduced after bird flu lead to half of all free-range turkeys and geese being culled.

Latest Office for National Statistics figures reveal grocery prices rose by 16.5 percent in the 12 months to November – the highest rate rise since 1977.

The ONS also revealed electricity and gas prices jumped by 66 percent and 129 percent respectively in the 12 months to October.

And consumer group Which? says 46 percent of UK households plan to cut back this festive season because of soaring prices.