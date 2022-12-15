Survey shows rising cost of Christmas dinner leaves a bad taste

Using the cheapest possible prices for a basket of 11 Christmas dinner items such as turkey and mince pies, the Good Housekeeping Christmas Dinner Survey found the festive meal would cost £29.36 – up from £21.71 in 2021.
The rise of 35 percent is more than triple the current 10.7 percent rate of inflation.
The price of a turkey has risen by a hefty 50 percent, according to the survey.
But supplies will also be dramatically reduced after bird flu lead to half of all free-range turkeys and geese being culled.
Latest Office for National Statistics figures reveal grocery prices rose by 16.5 percent in the 12 months to November – the highest rate rise since 1977.
The ONS also revealed electricity and gas prices jumped by 66 percent and 129 percent respectively in the 12 months to October.
And consumer group Which? says 46 percent of UK households plan to cut back this festive season because of soaring prices.
Senior Food & Drink Analyst Richard Caines said: “Shoppers are generally looking to cut costs because their general living expenses have gone up – and big increases in energy costs will put up the cost of cooking Christmas dinner.
“Savvy shopping will be needed more than ever, including shopping at lowcost retailers, buying more own-label products or buying frozen Christmas dinner bundles that have been a focus of retailers competing to offer the best value to cash-strapped shoppers.”
With rail strikes continuing many drivers may opt to get into their cars.
But, while petrol and diesel prices are down from their summer peaks, they are still way above what they were last year.
Average petrol and diesel prices stood at 163.6p and 187.9p per litre respectively last month, the ONS said, compared with 145.8p and 149.6p in November 2021.
That means the cost of a round road trip from London to Hull will cost £6 more in petrol and £16 more in diesel than last Christmas.
The festive squeeze may result in fewer presents under the tree, too.
Two-fifths of consumers surveyed by Which? said they were buying fewer gifts, with a third saying they are buying cheaper presents this years.
Helen Dickinson, British Retail Consortium chief said: “It will undoubtedly be a challenging Christmas for many households with food and gifts up on last year, and bills up 27 too.”
Source link