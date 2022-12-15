Sustainable living at SMDC

As part of SM Prime Holdings (SM Prime), SM Development Corp. (SMDC) is committed to developing safe and greener spaces that are attuned to investors and residents.

This means, an investment in SMDC gives investors and homeowners access to living spaces that are safe, luxurious, convenient, and quality residential developments.

What makes SMDC the right choice of investment is the fact that it is an established company that keeps on delivering its brand promise. It champions integrated commercial and residential environments, resulting in an accessible and sustainable cosmopolitan lifestyle every Filipino or any discerning investor is aiming for.

In the area of safe and sustainable spaces, SMDC looks at this holistic approach across its residential portfolio, incorporating innovative and sustainable designs which have been the emerging trends in the real estate industry.

“We focus on creating value for our stakeholders, especially our residents, by offering them an upgraded lifestyle choice that allows them to live, work, and play in our residential developments,” said Jose Mari Banzon, SMDC president. “Apart from this holistic approach, we help Filipinos achieve their dream homes and provide green spaces that promote productivity and well-being.”

More than functionality, proximity to SM Prime’s office developments and mall complexes provides an advantage for SMDC residents.

Currently, SMDC has more than 60 established properties across Metro Manila and other key cities in the Philippines.

SMDC puts great importance on the environmental sustainability of its communities. Its development features “green living,” such as garden areas, footpaths, cycling lanes and other natural elements incorporated into its sustainable and resilient master plans.

According to Banzon, SMDC developments continue to integrate a more viable, systemic, and holistic way of incorporating its three sustainability pillars – economic, environmental, and social environmental initiatives – into its business strategy. Anchored on an SMDC Sustainable thrust, the company has become a developer for Filipinos in more ways than one. Its real value is in generating employment opportunities for Filipinos through its developments, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown while its corporate social responsibility programs and efforts have largely helped and served its communities.

SMDC’s developments, the Mint Residences in Makati City and Park Residences in Sta. Rosa City, epitomize the company’s environmental sustainability.

With Mint Residences being developed in one of the major and most dynamic central business districts in Metro Manila, SMDC included a biophilic design to bring vertical living closer to natural elements.

At the center of the emerging Sta. Rosa City is Park Residences. Inspired by New York City’s Central Park, Park Residences is designed with open spaces to cater to residents’ active lifestyles. But on top of its swimming pools, a basketball court, and a central garden, Park Residents has disaster resilient features like a water catchment facility and detention pond that prevent further flooding in the area.

Two of SMDC’s properties in Parañaque City

— Gold Residences and Gold Residential-Offices (ResO) — are located within the Gold City, a 11.6-hectare world-class township.

The sustainably designed and premium condominium developments feature amenities and services that can fulfill residents’ active lifestyles.

The Gold Reso is an efficient design introduced by SMDC to answer the emerging remote work concept emphasized during the pandemic. Not only do professionals get a piece of luxury in city living, but also a smooth and uninterrupted workflow due to SMDC’s reliable internet connectivity in designated areas.

To provide residents and guests with social sustainability of its utmost quality, each property’s living spaces and community events are designed to encourage social interaction.

Smile Residences in Bacolod City, Style Residences in Iloilo City, and Gem Residences in Pasig City are a few examples where one can live up to the saying “work hard, play hard.”