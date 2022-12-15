Take A Tour Of Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2 Via Metaverse!

You’ll now be able to take a virtual tour of Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2, the one that was launched recently. Here are the details.

Now, you can get a virtual 3D experience of the new terminal of the Bengaluru Airport. The new terminal was launched on November 11, and is as about as big as the earlier one, reports suggest. And now, this terminal has become one of the first in the world to provide a metaverse experience of the Kempegowda International Airport. This experience is titled BLR Metaport, reports add.



Bengaluru Airport metaverse experience: What to expect

The terminal will be operational on December 29, reports state. However, even before operations start, you can take a tour of T2 here thanks to the metaverse experience. The tour has been developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Polygon, writes Times of India. The report adds that one can get a 3D experience of the airport when users log on to www.blrmetaport.com.

With this experience, the airport is entering into the world of NFTs and virtual reality. According to Times of India, Satyaki Raghunath, chief strategy and development officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), stated, “We aim to delight travellers with a unique, immersive, and virtual experience. We believe that it is important to connect with a new generation of our global audience through the metaverse.”

The Bengaluru Airport metaverse experience was announced in April 2022 by BIAL, AWS, and Intel. BLR Metaport is a result of the Joint Innovation Centre (JIC). The interface, apart from offering a virtual tour of the airport, will also offer customers options to allow check-in for flights, navigate the terminal, shop and also connect with fellow travellers, a statement stated, making the experience all the more immersive virtually for users.



Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @BLRAirport/Twitter

