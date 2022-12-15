Teen among four who died in tragic Channel crisis

One of the four people who died this week in the channel after a boat capsized was a teenager. Kent County Council leader Roger Gough told Sky News that the council has taken into care 12 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children who were among those rescued from the boat after it capsized in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They are among 39 people who were rescued from the chilly waters as temperatures plunged this week.

The boat was carrying up to 50 people when it ran into difficulty.

A search by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency continued overnight into Thursday.

