Tennis legend Becker released from prison and could face

Carla Suarez Navarro has announced she is pregnant, with the Spanish former tennis star who overcame cancer expressing her “tremendous joy” and “great pride.”

Now 34, Suarez Navarro was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in September 2020, just months after announcing her intention to retire.

She delayed that retirement and, after being given the all-clear in April 2021, began a farewell tour at that year’s French Open that included appearances at Wimbledon, the US Open, the Olympic Games and the Billie Jean King Cup.

Having left competitive tennis behind at the end of the 2021 season, Suarez said she and her partner Olga Garcia were thrilled to announce the pregnancy, with their baby due in June.

Garcia, 30, is a footballer who has played for the Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Spain women’s teams.

They said in a shared statement on Instagram: “A new stage that we really wanted to experience. Let’s grow the family! Excited and happy to face this big moment. Very soon we will be one more.”

Both were showered with messages of congratulations and love, from the likes of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and tennis names including Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Sara Errani.

Suarez Navarro explained, in a statement reported by Spanish media: “We wanted to announce that I am three months pregnant. It’s already 12 weeks of tremendous joy to bring a new life into the world.

“Both Olga Garcia, my partner, and I feel an enormous responsibility, a great pride for having taken this step, and we were excited to share it with all of you.

“This Tuesday, we went to perform the first trimester ultrasound, to verify that the pregnancy is progressing on the right track. Fortunately, the medical team has confirmed that the gestation process is developing completely normally.

“It is fantastic news for us and fills us with hope for the near future.”

The former WTA player, who reached a career-high world ranking of sixth, added: “After my retirement from sports, with both of us still young, we thought it was the ideal time to face a process that fills us with joy and enthusiasm.

“We are very excited with what we are going through and with all the experiences that we hope to live soon.”