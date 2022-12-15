Russian Anna Blinkova advanced to the semi-finals of the Open de Limoges by defeating Romanian Ana Bogdan, the No 4 seed, 6-1, 6-2 at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Thursday afternoon.

Blinkova, ranked No 80, will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, next.

The Russian won against American wildcard Sofia Kenin (6-4, 6-4) and Belgian Greet Minnen (7-6 (4), 7-5) ahead of her victory.

In the previous rounds of the Limoges Open, Bogdan, ranked No 54, won against Italian Lucrezia Stefanini (6-1, 6-2) and American Katrina Scott (6-3, 7-5).

Limoges WTA 125, other last 8 results (Palais des Sports de Beaublanc, EUR 92.742, most recent results first):