Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, won against Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top seed, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the last four of the Open de Limoges at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Thursday afternoon.

Kalinina, ranked No 47, will play the winner of the match between Romanian Ana Bogdan, the No 4 seed, and Russian Anna Blinkova next.

The Ukrainian defeated Frenchwoman Carole Monnet (6-4, 6-0) and French lucky loser Jenny Lim (6-0, 6-0) ahead of her victory.

In the previous rounds of the Limoges Open, Zhang, ranked No 25, won against Frenchwoman Jessika Ponchet (2-6, 6-2, 6-3) and Russian qualifier Ekaterina Reyngold (6-1, 6-3).

Limoges WTA 125, other last eight results (Palais des Sports de Beaublanc, EUR 92.742, most recent results first):