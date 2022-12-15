The diet plan shown to reverse type 2 diabetes – new study

“Diabetes remission is possible if patients lose weight by changing their diet and exercise habits.

“Our research shows an intermittent fasting, Chinese Medical Nutrition Therapy, can lead to diabetes remission in people with type 2 diabetes, and these findings could have a major impact on the over 537 million adults worldwide who suffer from the disease.”

The paper also challenged the widely accepted view that diabetes remission can only be achieved in those with a shorter diabetes duration – of up to six years.

But 65 percent of the study participants who achieved diabetes remission had been living with diabetes for six to 11 years.

