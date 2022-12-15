Categories
The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Is Here, And It’s Massive



The Epic Games Store’s annual holiday sale is now live, giving PC gamers a great way to load up on free and discounted games from now until January 5.

There are hundreds of PC games from the Epic Games Store catalog sale including big AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 for $30 (normally $60) and Red Ded Redemption 2 for $19.79 (normally $60), and games from smaller studios like Weird West or The Pathless, both of which are just $20 each (normally $40).

PC ports of Sony’s first-party PlayStation titles are also on sale, including God of War (2018) for $30 (normally $50), Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for $45 (normally $60), and Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $40.19 (down from $60).

A few multi-game bundles are also reduced in price, like this Deathloop + Ghostwire Tokyo Bundle for $40 (usually $100). There are far more discounts than these, so we listed out some of our favorites at the bottom of this post, and you can browse the entire sale at Epic Games.

Customers can also redeem special holiday coupon for an additional 25% off all applicable transactions of $15 or more. The coupon is applied automatically at checkout, and you will receive a new one after each purchase.

On top of the deals, Epic is giving away 15 games throughout the sale, so you don’t need to spend money to come away with some new games. Today’s free title, Bloons TD 6, is free to grab for everyone until December 16 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, after which the next day’s mystery freebie will go live.

If you’re looking for even more gaming deals, check out the year-end sales at GOG, Green Man Gamaing, and the PlayStation Store all going on right now.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022

