The faces of recovery: Centre of Hope marks 3 years offering

Three years since the Centre of Hope’s Recovery Community Centre (RCC) launched in London, Ont., two residents are sharing how the program has transformed their lives, while the program’s executive director is hopeful it can secure more stable funding to keep it running

“If it wasn’t for the recovery centre and instilling some form of hope in me, I probably would be dead,” said Michelle Boissonneault, 30, who lived for two and a half years on the streets, and is a recovering intravenous crystal meth user.

Aside from the one time Boissonneault moved out and relapsed, she’s lived in one of the tiny rooms on the second floor of the Centre of Hope for the past three years. She attends cognitive therapy sessions, meets with 12-step program sponsors and volunteers with 519 Pursuit.

The social agency has even offered Boissonneault a part time job beginning in January.

“I’m so grateful for this place,” said Boissonneault from a meeting room at the Centre of Hope on Wellington Street in London.

The Recovery Community Centre at the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope offers 27 beds to people who are committed to beating their addictions, and allows individuals to stay for up to four years. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

Still no stable funding

There are 27 rooms at the RCC for people committed to recovery, and since it first launched with one-time funding as a pilot program in 2019, 200 people have been through its doors. The program costs about $600,000 a year to operate and offers meals and support services to participants. There are about four or five people currently on the waiting list.

When the money ran out earlier this year, there were concerns the program would be terminated but thanks to funding from the Centre of Hope’s Ontario divisional headquarters, the program has continued.

“I’d say we’re good at least until April 1st, but I’m very confident we’ll get past that as well.” said Centre of Hope executive director, Jon DeActis.

Jon DeActis is the executive director at the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

“We look for grants from different foundations,” he said. DeActis also met with representatives from Ontario’s Mental Health and Addictions ministry last week. “So we’re looking at all kinds of different things that we can arrange to see if we can get funding to make it sustainable.”

Eighty per cent of participants manage to stay clean for the first month — a big marker for those in recovery, said DeActis.

‘I owe my life to the RCC’

“I’ve struggled with crack cocaine for 15 years,” said RCC participant and father of three, Coty Benninger, 34.

“I just ran out of options in life,” said a soft spoken Benninger, seated across the table from Boisseaunnault. “I thought the life I was living was really normal and I finally reached out for help.”

Coty Benninger worked in the construction industry in Kitchener for 15 years, while also struggling with a cocaine addiction. He now lives at the Recovery Community Centre at the Centre of Hope in London. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

Benninger went to the hospital in Kitchener where he was working as a construction worker two years ago. That trip led him to the Centre of Hope’s detox program in London, and eventually to the RCC.

“I’m coming up on two years of continuous sobriety,” he said. “I owe my life to the RCC.”

Benninger is now enrolled at Fanshawe College in a one-year certificate program and has been accepted to a Social Services Worker diploma program at the school this fall.

“The least I can do for the community is give back to it,” said Benninger. “It’s an undescribable feeling that unconditional, no-strings-attached help that has always been there.”

Benninger plans to move out of the RCC this spring and has already lined up a place to live.

“Today my children have the ultimate gift I could ever give them,” he said. “I’m present.”