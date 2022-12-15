The harrowing true story of Alexander Litvinenko’s death

Litvinenko is a four-part series coming to ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX, on December 15. The series is a dramatisation of the 10-year fight of Marina Litvinenko (Margarita Levieva) and the London police as they fought to shame those responsible for the 2006 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about what really happened to the former officer of the Russian Federal Security Service.

How did the real Alexander Litvinenko die?

In 1998, Litvinenko along with other Russian intelligence officers said they had been ordered to kill Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky.

Following this, the Russian government began to persecute Litvinenko and he fled to the UK.

While in exile, he worked with both British and Spanish intelligence, sharing information about the Russian mafia in Europe.

On November 1, 2006, he was poisoned and was taken to hospital.

