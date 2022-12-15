The Ivy House Restaurant and Boutique – Williston, Florida

106 NW Main St

By Mike Miller December 15, 2022

The Ivy House is a two restaurant operation, with the other one being in Ocala.

The Williston location is in a beautiful old building in downtown Williston that looks like a boarding house or large home from yesteryear.

It feels a bit like dining in an elegant antique store. There are several dining rooms and each is furnished in period pieces that give you a feeling of going back in time.

The menu has a lot of variety, and is primarily loaded with good old southern specialties like fried green tomatoes, cheese fritters and barbecue shrimp and grits.

Many of the entrees are southern fried, but you can find a few baked selections if your cardiologist insists.

One of their specialties is Baked Krispy Chicken served with macaroni and cheese, cornbread and a light delicious dinner roll.

We had this and it was unanimously pronounced excellent. For drinks we had Good Ole Southern Tea; it was refreshing and delicious on the hot day we visited.

They also have a good selection of beer and wine.

Other entrees include shrimp, codfish, steak, tilapia and many sandwiches and salads that are large enough to serve as a meal.

The restaurant also has vegetarian friendly, vegan options, and gluten free options.

The second floor of the building has a nice little gift shop with many unique items. We had to hit the road and didn’t have time to give it our full attention. Maybe next time.

The Ivy House in Williston Hours:

Monday: Closed

Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 11am to 2pm.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 11am to 8pm

