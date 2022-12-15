The Rock and Roll Playhouse Details Nationwide Holiday

The Rock and Roll Playhouse has detailed its plans to bring families together through celebrating music and educating the next generation as the holiday season rolls in nationwide. The family concert series will welcome parents and their little ones at 17 venues across the country over this weekend alone.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, The Rock and Roll Playhouse series showcase Hanukkah for Kids featuring The Macaroons and Tkiya at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York City while they celebrate the music of The Beatles at the Charleston Pour House in Charleson, S.C. and Brighton Music Hall in Boston.

The following day, Sunday, Dec. 18, The Rock and Roll Playhouse will continue to inspire creativity through the music of The Beatles with family concerts at the Portland House of Music in Portland, Maine, the Bluebird Theater in Denver, Baltimore’s The8X10, the Woodlands Tavern in Columbus, Ohio, First Avenue in Minneapolis, Thalia Hall in Chicago, The Vogel in Red Bank, N.J., two shows at Portland, Ore.’s Mission Theater, The Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, Fla., The Mohawk in Austin, Texas, Hamden, Conn.’s Space Ballroom and the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, New York, Philadelphia and Nashville.

As always, each experience will be unique and carefully curated so families can dance and sing along to the music of iconic rockers in an interactive and educational live music experience. Programming is scheduled into the new year and will introduce the music and legacy of acts like David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead, Aretha Franklin, Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen and more in the coming months.

Find tickets to all the events and learn more here.