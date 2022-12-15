‘They Got Jason Sudeikis’ – American Tennis Player Comes Up With

Star American WNBA player Brittney Griner was stuck in a Russian jail for a long time. The 32-year-old earlier was detained by the Russian government on account of carrying banned substances in her luggage. Many prominent sports stars came forward to raise their voice to support Griner. After a long wait of 9 months, she finally returns home. However, to get her back the US government had a pay a big price. They gave away arms dealer Viktor Bout to the Russians in exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While many are commending the Joe Biden-led US government, tennis star Tennys Sandgren found the funnier side of it. Here’s what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tennys Sandgren is unhappy with the prisoner exchange

The US government is getting all the praise for cracking a deal to bring back Brittney home. However, Sandgren used his keen observation to track down the uncanny resemblance between Viktor Bout and Jason Sudeikis. Showing his funny side, the American took to his Twitter account and wrote.

“We got Griner, and they got Jason Sudeikis Not worth IMO”

DIVE DEEPER

‘A Bit of a D**khead’- Tennis World Lambasts American ATP Star Over His

Ridiculous Confession Involving Roger Federer

We must admit Sandgren has a brilliant observation. There’s definitely a stark resemblance between Jason’s character in Ted Lasso and Viktor.

Martina Navratilova welcomes home Brittney Griner

Martina Navratilova was one sportsperson who stood firmly behind Griner. From the time of her arrest, the 65-year-old kept tweeting and writing multiple pleas to gather support for the WNBA star. She also called out the US Government for taking too much time in helping out an athlete in trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, finally, after a long struggle, the American is returning home and Navratilova took the opportunity to welcome her back home. The 18-time Grand Slam champion also thanked the people and authorities involved in successfully cracking the deal that made her return to the US possible.

WATCH THIS STORY – Novak Djokovic Turns Into Spiderman as He Hits the Shot Of the Tournament During His Victory Over at Wimbledon Championships 2022

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earlier Navratilova also questioned the laws of the Russian government that landed Griner in trouble. The former world number one straight away called it a ploy from the Russians to bring back someone in exchange for the WNBA star. As the suffering for Griner ends, it will be a happy reunion for her family and we are excited to see her back in the action soon.