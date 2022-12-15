THINGS TO DO – Palm Beach Florida Weekly

Please send calendar listings to calendar editor Janis Fontaine at pbnews@floridaweekly.com.

THURSDAY12.15

The International Beatles on The Beach Festival — Dec. 15-18, Old School Square Park, Delray Beach. Music at more than 20 locations. $104.50 and up for paid concerts. Other events are free. Visit www.beatlesonthebeach.com. Highlights include: Beatles Bar Crawl — Thursday-Sunday.

Visit participating restaurants and bars serving specialty Beatles drinks. Yacht Party — Dec. 16 at Deck 84, 840 Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. Tour the 100-foot Yacht “Endless Sun” decked out with art on board and Live Beatles Music with Spider Cherry. 2-5 p.m. Micky Dolenz of The Monkees — 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Old School Square, Delray Beach. Celebrity Symposium with Micky Dolenz — 1 p.m. Dec. 17, Old School Square, Delray Beach. Celebrity guests reminisce about the Beatles. The World’s Best Beatle Band” Liverpool

Live performs — 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Old School Square, Delray Beach. Accompanied by The Academy Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Thomas Servinsky. Beatles Art Exhibit curated by Neal Glaser — Dec. 15-18, under the loggia at Old School Square. “The Art of Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison.” Beatles Movies — Dec. 15-18, at Delray

Beach City Library, Delray Beach. A Beatles movie every day.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — Through Dec. 18, Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. An MNM Theatre Company Production. $45. www.sugarsandpark.org/willow theatre or 561-347-3948.

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus — Through Dec. 18 at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. Performers from over 22 countries make up this action-filled conglomeration of daredevils, including the Human Cannonball, The Wheel of Death, Motorcycles in the Sphere, aerial artists, clowns. Kids can ride a camel, a circus pony, a giant slide, or play in a bouncy house. Showtimes: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Kids tickets are free. Adult tickets are $14.50 online at www.GardenBros- Circus.com.

Clematis By Night — 6-9 p.m. on the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Live music, food and drink. www.wpb.org/events. Dec. 15: Valerie Tyson (R&B/Top 40/ Variety) Dec. 22: Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra (Jazz Orchestra) Dec. 29: No CBN.

FRIDAY12.16

Class: “Tropical Spinach and Alternative Greens” — 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Register now to learn about tropical spinach (Malabar spinach, Okinawa spinach, Longevity spinach) that are easy-to-grow beautiful ornamentals you can eat. Mel Corichi will teach. $20 members; $25 nonmembers including garden admission. Registration required. www.mounts.org or 561- 233-1757.

SATURDAY12.17

Harry Benson Book Signing — 3-5 p.m. at JL Modern Gallery, 324 Worth Ave., Palm Beach. Benson will sign his latest book on Paul McCartney. An exhibit of some of Benson’s most popular photographs is also planned. Hosted by Holden Luntz and JL Modern Gallery. 561-612-5520. Legends on the Lawn featuring Chase Stites — 7 p.m. at Canyon Town Center Amphitheater, 8802 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach. Free. www.pbcgov.com

LOOKING AHEAD

Historian at the Pavilion: Building the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse — 11 a.m. Dec. 28, Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, 500 Captain Armour’s Way, Jupiter. Discover amazing facets of Jupiter’s past with historian Josh Liller at this outdoor program. Free with admission of $12 adults, $6 children ages 6-18, free for age 5 and younger. www.jupiterlighthouse.org/ calenda0r/

GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens — 253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5328 or www.ansg.org.

Exhibitions:

Abundance of Riches by Luis Montoya and Leslie Ortiz, 1972-2022 — Gallery: Through Dec. 30. Gardens: Through June 2023. Figurative Masters of the Americas — Jan. 4- Feb. 12.

Armory Art Center — 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach. Free. 561-832- 1776 or www.armoryart.org.

Exhibitions:

Radiant Nation: Masks Exhibition” — Through Dec. 16, East Gallery. “Armory Student & Faculty Show” — Through Jan. 6, Montgomery Hall and Greenfield Gallery.

The Boca Raton Museum of Art — Mizner Park, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. www.bocamuseum.org. Art of the Hollywood Backdrop — Through Jan. 22. Reginald Cunningham: Black Pearls — Through Jan.22.

Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Galleries — 601 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach. Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday Saturday. 561-471-2901; www.palmbeachculture.com.

Main Gallery exhibitions: Contemporary Art of the Latin American Diaspora” — Through Jan. 14.

Solo Gallery exhibitions: David

Rubinson — Through Jan. 21. A powerful display of 21st century mandalas created through the interaction of geometry and light.

Donald M. Ephraim Family Gallery exhibitions: Gabino Castelán: 2022-2023 — Through Dec. 31. Castelan is the South Florida Cultural Consortium Grantee for Palm Beach County.

The Flagler Museum — 1 Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 561-655-2833 or www.flaglermuseum.us.

Exhibitions:

¦ “The Story of Whitehall: 120 Years in the Making” — Through Dec. 31. ¦ Winter Exhibition: The American West During the Gilded Age — Jan. 24 – April 23.

A Gilded Age Style Afternoon Tea in Café des Beaux-Arts — 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday until April 8. $34 members, $60 nonmembers, $47 nonmembers younger than 18. Reservations recommended.

The Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum — 300 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Schedule docent-guided tours at 561-832-4164, Ext. 100; www.pbchistory.org.

Exhibitions:

From Houses to Hospitals” — Through July 1. Going Places” — Through Dec. 30.

Lake Worth Art League Artist’s Eye Gallery & Boutique — 604 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth Beach. 561- 586-8666 or www.lwartleague.org. Innovative” — Through Jan. 7. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18. Ligh

thouse ArtCenter Gallery — Gallery Square North, 373 Tequesta

Drive, Tequesta. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. 561-746-3101; www.lighthousearts.org.

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens — 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495- 0233; www.morikami.org.

Exhibit:

Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper — Saturday through April 2.

Special events:

Karensansui: Raking Demonstration — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Free with admission. Family Fun: Nengajo¯: New Year’s Cards — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 17-30. Free for members or with museum admission

The New Studio for the Visual Arts — 1615 S. Cypress Drive, Suite 1, Jupiter. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 561-295-5712 or newstudioforthevisualarts@gmail.com.

Exhibition:

Our Light, Our Story, Our Jupiter.”

The Norton Museum of Art — 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Free Saturday admission for city of West Palm Beach residents. 561-832- 5196; www.norton.org.

Just opening/opening soon: “A Quiet Abiding:” Jacobus Vrel — Dec. 17-December 2024. This installation features a single work by Vrel, “Interior with a Sick Woman by a Fireplace.” Dress Codes: Photographing Cultures and Identities through Fashion” — Through May 14. A special exhibition by Palm Beach County middle and high school students examining the intersection of fashion, media, and identity. Form Forward: Brett Weston and Photographers of Things Unseen” — Through March 5.

Exhibitions:

“A Personal View on High Fashion & Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now” — Through Feb. 12. Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” — Through Jan. 15. Henry Ossawa Tanner: “Intimate Pictures” — Through March 12. Autumn Mountains and the Light of the Harvest Moon” — Through Jan. 15. Special Guest: Beaching the Boat (Afternoon Light) A Masterpiece by Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida — Through June 25.

Programs:

Dec. 16: A South Florida-based artist will lead an informal, 30-minute gallery talk about works in the Norton’s collection and special exhibitions. Documentary screening: “Bill Cunningham New York.”

Family Studio: Creative Assemblage Sculpture — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Explore the world of 3-D objects as you create sculptures using clay, cardboard, felt, and found objects. Age 5-12 with an adult. $3 per family includes museum admission.

Storytelling Family Performance — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Register online at www.norton.org. Walk-ins are accepted if space is available.

School’s Out! Art Days — Dec. 21-22. School’s out for winter break and the Norton offers free admission for children 18 and younger, and their accompanying adults. Drop-in family activities and kid-friendly tours. Free.

Palm Beach Photographic Centre — City Center, at 415 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-253-2600; www.workshop.org.

Exhibitions:

Craig Blacklock “Light Waves” — Through Jan. 15. Abstract photographs of reflections from Lake Superior.

The Society of The Four Arts Esther B. O’Keeffe Gallery — 100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655- 2766; www.fourarts.org.

Exhibitions:

“Hard Bodies Contemporary Japanese Lacquer Sculpture” — Through Jan. 22. Related Curator Lecture: Andreas Marks —11 a.m. Jan. 9, Gubelmann Auditorium, 102 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. Free. Book signing follows.

Sotheby’s New Gallery Space — At the Slat House at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, 50 Cocoanut Row Suite 101, Palm Beach. 561-283-2800 OR www.sothebys.com/en/about/locations/palm-beach.

Exhibition:

Condo x Haring: Expressions of the Imagination” — Through Dec. 31. About 30 works by lifelong friends George Condo and Keith Haring.

The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum — 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Free. Guided tours are $20. 561- 279-8883; www.spadymuseum.com.

The Village Art Studios in Tequesta — County Line Plaza, 578 N. US 1, Tequesta. A studio co-op of 30 local artists. Bill Paul (the Bagpiper) performs from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Refreshments. Free. 561-310-8499.

MUSIC, THEATER AND COMEDY

The Arts Garage — 94 N.E. Second Ave., Delray Beach. 561-450-6357; www.artsgarage.org. Dick Lowenthal’s Big Band Featuring Lisanne Lyons – Broadway, Blues & Beyond — Dec. 16. Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars — Dec. 17. GOT The Holiday Soul (Gianni Organ Trio) — Dec. 18. Poetry Night — Dec. 19. “Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz” – Dec. 22 and 24. A play by Tyler Ellman, directed by Christine Barclay Garage Queens – Fierce, Fabulous and Fascinating — Dec. 30.

The Delray Beach Playhouse — 950 N.W. Ninth St., Delray Beach. 561- 272-1281; www.delraybeachplayhouse.com.

Mainstage Productions:

Villainous Company” — Through Sunday, Dec. 18. By Victor L. Cahn. Something’s Afoot” — Jan. 27-Feb. 12. By James McDonald, David Vos, & Robert Gerlach.

Musical Memories Series: Celebrating the Songs of Jule Styne — Through Dec. 20.

Florida Atlantic University — Boca Raton campus, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Venues include University Theatre, the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, and Studio One Theatre, and the Theatre Lab at Parliament Hall. www.FAUevents.com.

The Kravis Center — 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Info: 561-832-7469; www.kravis.org. Disney’s “Aladdin” — Through Dec. 23. Soweto Gospel Choir: HOPE-It’s Been a Long Time Coming — Dec. 19-20. Here You Come Again: How Dolly Parton Saved My Life in 12 Easy Songs” — Dec. 28-31. Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert — 8 p.m. Jan. 1. ¦ “HADESTOWN” — Jan. 3-8. Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra — 8 p.m. Jan. 10. David Feherty: Live Off Tour! — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Washington’s Washington — 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12. “A Raisin in The Sun” — 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Fela! The Concert — 8 p.m. Jan. 14. Judith Hill — 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15.

Lake Worth Playhouse — 713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach. 561-586- 6410 or www.lakeworthplayhouse.org.

Mains Stage: Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Guys and Dolls” — Jan. 20-Feb. 5.

Stonzek Studio: Screens movies on weekends. 713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach. www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/ welcome/indie_ films/.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre — 1001 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter. 561-575-2233. www.jupitertheatre.org.

Main stage:

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” — Through Dec. 18. Sweet Charity” — Jan. 10-29.

Limited engagements:

ABBAmania — Dec. 31.

Palm Beach Atlantic University — 901 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. 561-803-2970; www.pba.edu/performances

“Newsies Jr.” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15-18, Fern Street Theatre. $20; free for PBA students and age 18 and younger. Presented by PBA Children’s Theatre, this show is recommended for age 8 and older.

Palm Beach Dramaworks — 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-514- Twelve Angry Men” — Through Dec. 24.

Palm Beach Improv — The Square, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. www.palmbeachimprov.com or 561-833- 1812. Jeremy Piven — Dec. 15. Drew Lynch — Dec. 16-18. Michael Blackson — Dec. 21-23. Florida’s Funniest Comedian: Finals — Dec. 28. Damon Wayans Jr. — Dec. 29-31.

The Society of the Four Arts — 100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561- 655-2766; www.fourarts.org.

Special HD presentations:

¦ Special Holiday Screening: “The Nutcracker”

(previously recorded) — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Ballet Company of the National Opera of Ukraine. Free. Reservations

Film Series — Walter S. Gubelmann Auditorium, 102 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. $10; Free for members. Reservations required. www.fourarts.org or customerservice@fourarts.org or 561- 655-7226. ¦ “The Black Stallion” — 2 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. (Family Friendly)

Campus on the Lake Education Programs — All lectures take place in the Dixon Education Building, 240 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, unless otherwise noted. Tickets or reservations are required for all Campus on the Lake Lectures. www.fourarts.com, customerservice@fourarts.org or 561-805-8562 or via The Four Arts app. René Silvan, “Frank Lloyd Wright: The Dramatic Life of America’s Most Controversial and Creative Architect” — 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. $20, free for members.

Campus on the Lake Workshops and Classes — Fitz Eugene Dixon Education Building, 240 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, unless otherwise noted. Reservations or tickets required.

Legendary Films, Directors, & Actors with Bill David — 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Grace Kelly. $100 for series or $35 per class.

Esther B. O’Keeffe Speakers Series — 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan.-March, Gubelmann Auditorium. $50, free for members. Reservations required. www.fourarts.org or customerservice@fourarts.org or 561-655-7226. ¦ Leonard Lauder, “Life with Estée” — Jan. 3. David Petraeus, “American Leadership in the World” — Jan. 10. John Hays, “Emanuel Leutze’s Washington

Crossing the Delaware: The Apotheosis of George Washington in the Art Market” — Jan. 17 John Mauceri, “Music on the Silver Screen: A Brief History” — Jan. 24. Eliza Manningham-Buller, “Terror, Security, & Freedom” — Jan. 31.

The Wick Theatre — 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. $75-$115. www.thewick.org; 561-995-2333. “Cinderella” — Through Dec. 24.

LOCAL VENUES

Cox Science Center and Aquarium — 4801 Dreher Trail N., West Palm Beach. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $20.95 adults, $16.95 for ages 3-12 years, $18.95 for seniors age 60+. Free for members and age 3 and younger. 561-832-1988 or www.coxsciencecenter.org.

Dinosaur Explorer — On display. DuBois Pioneer Home — Take a free docent-led tour of this historic site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Built in 1898, it’s one of the last remaining homesteads of its type. Located in Dubois Park, 19075 Dubois Road, Jupiter. Volunteer docents are needed. 561-966-6609; www.discover. pbcgov.org/parks/Locations/DuBoisPioneer. aspx

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum — 500 Captain Armour’s Way, Jupiter. www.jupiterlighthouse.org. Lighthouse Sunset Tour — Dec. 21 and 28. Time varies with sunset. $25. Reservations. Twilight Yoga at the Light — 6-7 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 19 and 26. $10. Register in advance. Lighthouse Moonrise Tour — January. $25. Reservations.

Mounts Botanical Garden — 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Free for members and age 5 and younger; $12 adults; $10 seniors, college students and military with ID; $5 for ages 6-17. www.mounts.org.

Exhibits:

Moai at Mounts — A permanent installation of three imposing moai statues which are replicas of the iconic monolithic Easter Island sculptures.

Patrick Dougherty’s Stickwork — Through Dec. 31

Events:

Beginning Watercolor with Carl Stoveland — Dec. 15, 22, 29 Tai Chi at Mounts – Dec. 16, 23, 30 Watercolor at the Garden – Dec. 20,

Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society — Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; last admission is at 4:15 p.m. $24.95 adults; $22.95 age 60+; $18.95 age 3-12 and free for age 2 and younger. 561- 547-9453 or www.palmbeachzoo.org.

South Florida Fairgrounds — 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. www.southfloridafair.com.

Yesteryear Village, A Living History Park — Dec. 15-17, Dec. 22-24, Dec. 29-31.

West Palm Beach Gun and Knife Show — Dec. 16-17. ¦