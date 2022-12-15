This Martin Lewis recommended Oodie dupe from M&S is on sale for

Keeping warm is important in the winter and with Christmas coming soon, it’s the ideal time to get cosy.

Earlier this year, Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert launched a guide on the best ways to stay warm while saving on heating at home.

The guide suggested that Brits invest in Oodie-style hooded blankets as a way of keeping warm at home without using the heating and its perfect for families.

Now shoppers can get a deal on one of the blanket hoodies featured in the article, but be quick as it’s selling out fast.

The article recommended that shoppers pick in the Oversized Fleece Hoodie from M&S which is now reduced to only £25.60 from £32.