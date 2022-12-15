Categories
Science

Three ways to save on utility bills this season


Rebecca Gramuglia

Special to the Village News

As the natural gas demand continues this winter, one thing not freezing is the cost of heating your home.

And according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, 75% of Americans have decorated their homes for the holidays – likely increasing their electricity bills, too.

To help you manage utility costs this season, here are three tips:

1. Optimize your home for green living. Whether you’re buying a new washer and dryer or replacing burnt-out light bulbs, invest in energy-efficient appliances if you can. Not only will these shave so…



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.