Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pocket The Packet seeks hat-trick at

Southwell’s all-weather track has been something of a saviour during the recent cold snap and is again in focus on Thursday with a competitive seven-race card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.05 Southwell – In-form Pocket The Packet & Elegant Charm headline

George Boughey’s Pocket The Packet has been dominating nursery contests on the all-weather in recent weeks, winning four out of his last five outings.

Now seeking a hat-trick after back-to-back victories at Lingfield, he has to tackle a 10lb rise in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Nursery (4.05) with leading all-weather jockey Kevin Stott brought in for the ride.

Charlie Appleby and Danny Muscutt team up with Elegant Charm, who got off the mark at Kempton last month and looks to follow up off a 7lb higher mark.

Rocking Ends was deemed good enough – albeit as a 125/1 shot – to contest the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot in June and has a couple of five-furlong wins to his name but now steps up in trip to six furlongs.

4.35 Southwell – Total Commitment takes on Blind Beggar

Total Commitment‘s winless run stretches back 21 runs to February last year but he has been threatening to end that spell with a series of good efforts including when second at Lingfield earlier this month.

Simon Hodgson’s team will be hopeful his day finally comes in the Top Odds Every Day With Betuk Handicap (4.35) but the six-furlong sprint looks a trappy affair.

At the bottom of the weights, Blind Beggar looks a fascinating contender as he makes a first start for Mick Appleby having switched across the Irish Sea from the Ger Lyons yard.

Keith Dalgleish’s Aberama Gold was a Listed winner in his prime and will sport first-time blinkers under Billy Garritty.

2.03 Southwell – Colnago and Fierce clash in opener

The opening race, the TalkSPORT Download The App Nursery (2.03), has attracted some intriguing runners, including Karl Burke’s Sioux Nation colt Colnago.

Winless in five runs, he has gone close on his last two starts, finding one too good at both Redcar in October and Newcastle last month.

Gary Moore also hands a sixth start to Fierce, a likable type who has been running well including when third in a decent nursery at Newbury when last seen.

2.18 Ffos Las – Spitfire Girl well backed for Snowden team

There has been plenty of support for Jamie Snowden’s Spitfire Girl in the Nadolig Llawen From dragonbet.co.uk Mares’ Handicap Hurdle (2.18) at Ffos Las.

Although still a maiden after eight starts, her form when beaten a close head behind Flintara at Uttoxeter looks decent and a mark of 90 could well underestimate the daughter of Walk In The Park.

She takes bottom weight in a field of seven, with Kim Bailey’s Getaweapon at the other end of the scale after scoring at Bangor in October.

Flying Nun is a dual winner over hurdles for Emma Lavelle, while Shantou Sunset is a former course and distance winner and drops in class having run at Ascot last month.

