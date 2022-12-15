Top chores on Christmas Day include washing up and cooking the

But while two in five guests (41 percent) admitted they feel bad for hosts that are left out of the action – they still don’t offer to help.

Of those taking on less than desirable chores, a quarter (25 percent) have even missed the delivery of some big family news, such as a pregnancy announcement.

David Palmer, from LG Electronics, which commissioned the research as part of the launch of its large capacity QuadWash Steam dishwasher, said: “There is no doubt there’s many people missing out on the true joys of Christmas as chores get in the way.

“There’s only 24 hours in a day – and seemingly many are lost in the kitchen, scrubbing the stubborn dishes, while others get to enjoy a more leisurely time.”

Taking on the washing up, disposing of wrapping paper, and cooking the Christmas lunch were the top responsibilities held by respondents on the big day.

While stacking the dishwasher with plates, emptying bins, and wiping down surfaces were other thankless tasks taken on.

And more than a fifth (22 percent) even find themselves getting out the vacuum on Christmas Day, as 41 percent don’t tend to finish the clean-up operation before 8pm.

Some of the top moments missed due to cleaning and cooking duties include the delight from a loved one after opening a gift under the tree, the Royal Christmas broadcast, and seeing someone open a gift you have given them.