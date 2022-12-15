Top Metaverse Projects Set For Huge Gains In 2023

Many crypto users view the metaverse as the future of the internet. As such, they want to be involved in its early stages. In spite of the overall bearish condition of the crypto market in 2022, many are looking ahead to the best metaverse projects, including Calvaria and RobotEra, that will provide incredible gains in the coming year.

Interestingly, this post discusses the top four metaverse projects set for considerable gains in 2023. Without further ado, let’s delve in.

Top Four Metaverse Projects for 2023

There are quality metaverse projects that have certainly impressed enthusiastic crypto users and investors and will provide them with excellent gains in the coming year. Take a look at them at a glance:

Calvaria– Top play-to-earn ecosystem that features a flagship battle cards game RobotEra– A new and fascinating metaverse platform with an impressive reward structure Sandbox – An excellent metaverse platform with interesting features Axie Infinity – A metaverse project ready to dominate the market again

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a new play-to-earn ecosystem that users can engage in before 2023. Its successful presale event is almost wrapping up. As such, users must get a hold of some of its utility token – RIA.

Calvaria features a flagship play-to-earn game titled Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. In the Calvaria game, players will be introduced to mystical and powerful characters as battle cards. Users can create a deck with these character cards and utilize them on the battlefield.

Players will employ various combinations of their battle cards and abilities to gain an advantage over their opponents in battle. When these players win their P2P battles, Calvaria rewards them with RIA tokens which they can use to buy upgrades to strengthen their card decks or trade for cash.

RIA tokens are issued via blockchain technology, enabling users to own their tokens without anyone accessing them without their knowledge or consent. RIA tokens will become a scarce resource thanks to its Token Generation Event (TGE) . This mechanism is put in place by the Calvaria team to gradually unlock RIA tokens to ensure the ecosystem’s and game’s long-term growth.

The Calvaria platform also features a staking system where users can lock RIA tokens for an extended time and earn passive income. To ensure this project is community-driven and decentralized, Calvaria implements DAO governance. This feature enables $RIA holders with a threshold of tokens locked in the staking system to vote on projects that will secure the platform’s future.

The Calvaria platform will inevitably dominate the play-to-earn metaverse space, and it is vital not to miss out.

>>Buy Calvaria Now<<">>>>Buy Calvaria Now<<<

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is a new metaverse project focused on multiple avenues for players to earn considerable income through various activities in the virtual world. RobotEra is a sandbox-like metaverse that allows its users to assume the form of robots and freely explore and rebuild planet Taro, a world on the brink of collapse.

In planet Taro, players can purchase and develop lands, mine and acquire resources, and create robot companions. Also, RobotEra will feature a central city that allows players to participate in quests and challenges to win exciting crypto rewards.

RobotEra integrates entertainment, virtual world creation, and management in its metaverse platform. These immersive features ensure users benefit from earning crypto assets through active gameplay and engagement in the metaverse.

Users are open to various avenues to generate wealth in the metaverse platform. They include cultivating sacred trees, staking tokens and NFTs, selling NFTs, brand advertising, and many others.

TARO is the native token of the RobotEra ecosystem. Players are rewarded with this token for their active participation in the game. Also, TARO holders can stake their tokens to earn income passively in the RobotEra ecosystem.

RobotEra integrates NFTs into its gameplay by issuing user-generated digital assets to its players. Users can own ERC-1155 (robot companions) and ERC-721 (Land) tokens to fully operate the metaverse. Also, the ERC-1155/721 tokens have a unique identifier each user can claim ownership of in the metaverse.

This metaverse platform also implements the project’s DAO governance, enabling TARO token holders to make effective decisions that will significantly improve the RobotEra ecosystem. RobotEra is currently in its presale phase and is poised to provide fantastic gains in the coming year.

>>Buy TARO Now!<<">>>>Buy TARO Now!<<<

Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox was a significant metaverse project that stood out during the last bullish run. It is ready to prove itself again by providing premium gains to its users. Sandbox invites players to own a piece of virtual land and own exclusive rights to build and develop whatever their heart desires on it.

The bearish market has impeded the growth of Sandbox’s native token, SAND. However, there is no cause for alarm, as Sandbox’s exceptional use cases make it stand out among other metaverse projects. In the coming year, users can enjoy premium gains if they invest and participate in the Sandbox platform.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity has also impressed the crypto community as a play-to-earn metaverse game. Axie Infinity became the most valuable metaverse project in the crypto market as it reached a $10 billion market cap peak during the last bullish run.

Axie Infinity invites players to collect and own monsters known as “Axies.” These Axies are represented as NFTs, which can be bought and sold on the Axie Infinity marketplace. Moreso, users can battle with other players by deploying their Axies to win Smooth Love Potion (SLP), the in-game currency.

The main utility token of the Axie Infinity platform is Axie Infinity Shards (AXS). AXS holders have the opportunity to participate in DAO governance, where they can make effective decisions that will shape the future of Axie Infinity’s ecosystem. They can also enjoy staking benefits to earn passively.

Final Thoughts

The four metaverse cryptos highlighted in this post are ready to dominate the crypto market in the coming year. Investors of these tokens can enjoy outstanding profits when they either list in the market or continue to provide impressive utilities for their users.

Indeed, the metaverse space is growing rapidly, and being an early-stage member sets you up for incredible long-term games in the ecosystem. These metaverse projects are ready to revolutionize the crypto market by 2023. Consequently, it is imperative to get yourself prepared by investing in these crypto presales before it becomes late.