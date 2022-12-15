Tourist scam warning as jewellery switched with fakes

Tourists can avoid this scam by checking online if the attraction is open. They could also ask staff at their hotel for more information.

Hotel staff may also be able to offer tour recommendations if tourists would like to explore the city by tuk tuk.

The tourist added: “With jewellery, they show you the good stuff but when you pick it up, it’s not.

“Also if you bring something in to be repaired, they’ll switch out the stones. Gemstones are usually just coloured glass and good fakes.”