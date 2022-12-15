Transfer news LIVE – Man Utd meeting, Liverpool told Fernandez

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly been told in a meeting with CEO Richard Arnold that the club’s takeover could lead to more money being made available in the transfer market.

Ten Hag already splashed out during the summer with the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro taking United’s spend considerably over-budget.

But ground still needs to be made up on the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, who have set the early Premier League pace this campaign.

“We spoke about the culture, objectives and goals we want, and he confirmed it won’t change,” said Ten Hag. “It will be even better because more money will become available for this project.

“My information is that it will only be a good thing because there will be more investment possible, which is good.”

