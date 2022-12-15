Categories
Turns Out That Adam DiMarco From “The White Lotus” Was Involved


If you watched The White Lotus, chances are high that you had a little crushy wushy on our Savior Complex King™ Albie Di Grasso, played by Adam DiMarco.

Chances are also high that you’ve seen this Debby Ryan meme splattered across the internet.

What if I told you these two existed in the same multiverse?

Well, I recently saw THIS CLIP on Twitter that was posted by user @jamiepece. To say I was aghast? Understatement.

i’m screaming i didn’t know “albie” from white lotus is the guy that debby ryan looks at with this meme 💀💀💀


Disney Channel / Twitter: @jamiepece

Apparently Adam DiMarco played Debby Ryan’s love interest, Gavin, in Radio Rebel???

So yeah, this was news to me!

Me, trying to seduce Albie into making his daddy give me €50,000:





