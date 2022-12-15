U.S. slaps restrictions on Chinese chipmaker and other companies

Military vehicles carrying DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles participate in a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China.

The Biden administration said Thursday it was “severely” restricting dozens of mostly Chinese organizations, including at least one chipmaker, over their efforts to use advanced technologies to help modernize China’s military.

The 36 entities will face “stringent license requirements” that hamper their access to certain U.S.-produced commodities, software, and technologies — including artificial intelligence and advanced computing, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security said in a press release.

The Bureau’s latest action comes more than two months after the Biden administration imposed new curbs on China’s access to advanced semiconductors.

The new designations also take aim at Russia-linked entities supporting that country’s military invasion of Ukraine, the agency said.

The actions will protect U.S. national security by squelching Beijing’s ability to “leverage artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and other powerful, commercially available technologies for military modernization and human rights abuses,” Alan Estevez, undersecretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, said in the press release.