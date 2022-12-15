Ugreen releases pair of new GaN chargers for your Apple gear

Ugreen 100W charger







Ugreen’s new USB-C desktop chargers can power a MacBook Pro, iPad, and other hardware in as little as an hour and a half.

The company has a 100W USB-C charging station and a 65W USB-C charger, each with multiple ports and features such as dynamic temperature sensors. Quick-charging technology in each charger can charge an M2 MacBook Air to 100% in 1.5 hours.

Nexode 100W USB C Charging Station

This 4-in-1 charging station includes three USB-C ports and one USB-A port to provide 100W power. Dynamic temperature sensors and a pulse-width modulation (PMW) chip adjust power outputs to charge devices safely.

The product’s outer shell is rated UL94-V0 in flammability testing and includes a heat dissipation design for safe overnight charging.

Nexode 65W USB C Charging Station

This charger features two USB-C and two USB-A ports to supply up to 65W of power to iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Matching the 100W model, it too can power an M2 MacBook Air in 1.5 hours and has the same dynamic temperature sensors for safe charging.

Ugreen 65W charger