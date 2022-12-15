Ukraine war live updates: Russia warns U.S. of ‘unpredictable

Clients of the Russian bank VTB gather at its head office to meet with the bank’s representatives and demand to reimburse their investments, lost due to the recent western sanctions imposed on Russia, in Moscow, Russia July 22, 2022.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced it has sanctioned a bank owned by a Russian billionaire, along with 17 subsidiaries of Russia’s second-largest bank VTB.

The department made the move in tandem with designations the State Department issued against a prominent Russian oligarch, his associates and over 40 others linked to the Russian government. The efforts aim to limit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

Access to all properties and interests on U.S. soil owned by any of the sanctioned has been blocked.

— Chelsey Cox