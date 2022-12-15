Ukraine war live updates: Russia warns U.S. of ‘unpredictable

Ukrainians take shelter on the front lines of Bakhmut
Ukrainians take shelter from Russian attacks in Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Ukrainian civilians cross a bridge in Bakhmut, Ukraine on December 15, 2022.
Diego Herrera Carcedo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ukrainians take shelter from shelling in a basement in Bakhmut, Ukraine on December 15, 2022.
Diego Herrera Carcedo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ukrainians take shelter from shelling in a basement in Bakhmut, Ukraine on December 15, 2022.
Diego Herrera Carcedo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A Ukrainian man prepares wood for winter as civilians take shelter from shelling in a basement in Bakhmut, Ukraine on December 15, 2022.
Diego Herrera Carcedo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ukrainians take shelter from shelling in a basement in Bakhmut, Ukraine on December 15, 2022.
Diego Herrera Carcedo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
— Diego Herrera Carcedo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
U.S. Treasury sanctions 18 entities tied to Russia’s financial sector
Clients of the Russian bank VTB gather at its head office to meet with the bank’s representatives and demand to reimburse their investments, lost due to the recent western sanctions imposed on Russia, in Moscow, Russia July 22, 2022.
Evgenia Novozhenina | Reuters
The U.S. Treasury Department announced it has sanctioned a bank owned by a Russian billionaire, along with 17 subsidiaries of Russia’s second-largest bank VTB.
The department made the move in tandem with designations the State Department issued against a prominent Russian oligarch, his associates and over 40 others linked to the Russian government. The efforts aim to limit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund Moscow’s war with Ukraine.
Access to all properties and interests on U.S. soil owned by any of the sanctioned has been blocked.
— Chelsey Cox
Kyiv hit by renewed drone attacks from Russia
Ukrainian military experts show downed drones that Russia allegedly uses for striking critical infrastructure and other targets in Ukraine during a press conference in Kyiv.
Military personnel show the fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Russian Federation against Ukraine to journalists during a press conference of the Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces at the Military Media Center in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 15, 2022.
Vladimir Shtanko | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Colonel Oleksandr Zaruba, representative of the Research Center for Trophy and Prospective Weapons and Military Equipment speaks during a press conference of the Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces at the Military Media Center in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 15, 2022.
Vladimir Shtanko | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Military personnel show the fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Russian Federation against Ukraine to journalists during a press conference of the Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces at the Military Media Center in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 15, 2022.
Vladimir Shtanko | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ukraine said on Wednesday it had shot down more than a dozen drones in Moscow’s latest assault on Kyiv.
A view of an administrative building destroyed by a Russian kamikaze drone attack is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine 14 December 2022.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
A municipal worker walks at the site of a Russian kamikaze drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine 14 December 2022. The air defense forces have already shot down 13 kamikaze drones over Kyiv, as Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko posted on Telegram.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
U.S. ambassador thanks counterparts for brokering release of U.S. citizen in latest Ukraine prisoner exchange with Russia
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink cheered the release of a U.S. citizen from Russian detention following another prisoner swap between Moscow and Kyiv.
“Great to see a U.S. citizen freed from Russia-controlled territory,” Brink wrote on Twitter.
“Thanks to Andriy Yermak and our Ukrainian partners for their continued efforts to secure the freedom of U.S. citizens held by Russia’s forces,” she continued.
Sixty-four Ukrainian soldiers, who were captured in the Russian-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the U.S. citizen Suedi Murekezi were included in the exchange, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on Telegram on Wednesday.
— Amanda Macias
Russia preparing for long war, Ukrainian military says
Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank on a road in eastern Ukraine on November 24, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images
Russia is digging in for a long war in Ukraine and still wants to conquer the entire country, a senior Ukrainian military official said.
Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a military briefing that although he did not expect Moscow to launch an attack from Belarus, Russian was training new troops on its neighbor’s soil and had moved military aircraft there.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, at the same briefing, warned against allowing complacency to set in after recent Russian military setbacks.
Ukrainian officials have portrayed the Kremlin as desperate to reverse recent military setbacks – which included a retreat from the southern city of Kherson after months of occupation – and secure victories to justify the war to the Russian public.
The Kremlin has never fully defined the goals of its Feb. 24 invasion, which it said was partly intended to protect Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine.
— Reuters
Backlog of 92 ships waiting to transport crops from Ukraine
Ships, including those carrying grain from Ukraine and awaiting inspections, are seen anchored off the Istanbul coastline on November 02, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images
The organization in charge of exporting Ukrainian crops said 92 ships are waiting to be loaded with cargo.
Sixty-eight loaded vessels are also awaiting inspection in Turkish territorial waters, the U.N.-led Joint Coordination Center said.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal brokered in July among Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations, led to the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports after a Russian naval blockade stopped exports for months.
Since the agreement went into effect, more than 550 ships carrying 13.9 million metric tons of grain and other agricultural products have departed for destinations around the globe.
Kyiv has contended Moscow has held up inspections and delayed ship departures.
— Amanda Macias
UN hopeful for Russian fertilizer exports breakthrough
A photograph taken on October 31, 2022 shows a cargo ship loaded with grain being inspected in the anchorage area of the southern entrance to the Bosphorus in Istanbul.
Ozan Kose | AFP | Getty Images
A senior U.N. official voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilizers to avoid food shortages next year.
Russia has complained its concerns about fertilizer exports had not been addressed when a deal for extending a Black Sea grain export agreement was agreed in November.
Low Russian fertilizer exports remained a “major concern” to avoid food shortages next year, said the Secretary-General of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, a key U.N. negotiator.
“I am cautiously optimistic that we can have important progress soon,” she told reporters in Geneva. “We will spare no effort in trying to make this happen as we really think it is essential for avoiding a food security crisis in the world.”
She declined to give further details.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that he would only back the reopening of Russian ammonia exports, used to make fertilizer, in exchange for a prisoner swap and negotiations have since focused on this.
— Reuters
Ukrainian first lady thanks France for support after trip to Paris
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska thanked France for its “solidarity” with the Ukrainian people as Russia’s war enters its eleventh month.
Zelenska went to France on Sunday. She led a Ukrainian delegation that included Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
During her visit, Zelenska met with Ukrainian families who have taken temporary resident status in France.
— Amanda Macias
Doctors from occupied city open hospital in Kyiv
A soldier receives treatment at a medical stabilization point, located 6km from frontline and in Bakhmut, Ukraine on October 25, 2022. It is first place in the chain of treatments where all military personnel is treated before being moved to any other hospitals.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Doctors shed their scrubs for street clothes. And one by one, the staff of the largest hospital in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine slipped away as Russian forces seized control of the city’s center.
Months later, around 30 staff members from Mariupol’s Hospital No. 2 have reassembled in Kyiv. Along with 30 specialists from a cardiac hospital in Kramatorsk, a Donetsk city that remains under Ukraine’s control, they are opening a pared-down version of a public hospital to help displaced Ukrainians in need of care.
Much of Ukraine’s medical infrastructure is going to have to be rebuilt from scratch. The World Health Organization has documented 715 attacks on health care in Ukraine during the war.
A study released last week by the Ukrainian Health Care Center found nearly 80% of the medical facilities in Mariupol alone were damaged or destroyed, or 82 out of the 106 locations the center analyzed with a combination of satellite imagery and witness testimony.
— Associated Press
Russia says no decision so far taken on Nord Stream repairs
In this Handout Photo provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 27, 2022 in At Sea.
Swedish Coast Guard | Getty Images
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a decision has yet to be taken on repairs to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which sustained damage in September.
“It has not yet come down to repairs, no decisions have been made on this matter,” he said, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
The twin undersea Nord Stream pipelines transport critical natural gas resources from Russia to Germany. Russian state gas company Gazprom intermittently suspended the gas flows to Germany from late August, citing maintenance issues, though the move was widely believed to be in response to EU sanctions on Russia.
After explosions hit the pipelines in late September — a clandestine act for which no one has taken responsibility — Gazprom said it was closing Nord Stream indefinitely. Gas prices in Europe, which were already multiples higher than at the same time one year prior, soared further as a result.
Moscow previously accused the British navy of blowing up the infrastructure in September, which London has rejected. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg labeled damage to the pipelines as sabotage.
— Ruxandra Iordache
UN Human Rights commissioner warns of ‘serious deterioration’ and ‘more displacement’ in Ukraine
Kherson residents receive humanitarian aid waiting after dark as the city deals with no electricity or water since the Russian retreat on November 16, 2022 in Kherson, Ukraine.
Paula Bronstein | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The United Nations high commissioner for human rights warned of dramatically worse conditions to come in Ukraine if Russia continues attacking the country’s infrastructure.
“Additional strikes could lead to a further serious deterioration in the humanitarian situation and spark more displacement,” Volker Turk, the high commissioner, said to the organization’s human rights council after a visit to Ukraine. Russia’s attacks on key energy facilities and other vital civilian infrastructure were putting millions of people through “extreme hardship,” he said.
Huge swathes of Ukraine are facing regular and often prolonged blackouts as authorities race to repair them after each attack. Geopolitical analysts say the aim of the Russian strikes is to make large parts of the country unlivable as the cold winter sets in, threatening starvation and death.
Rights groups say that deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure is a war crime. The Kremlin has argued that its strikes are in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian facilities like its Crimean bridge, which was damaged in an explosion on Oct. 8. Russia has been attacking Ukraine since Feb. 24.
— Natasha Turak
Ukrainian soldiers enjoy some down time in makeshift sauna in a bunker in Donetsk region
Members of the Ukrainian military relax in a makeshift sauna built by members of the brigade in an underground bunker while on a day off from being stationed in Bakhmut at a position on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine.
Members of the Ukrainian military prepare to enter a makeshift sauna built by members of the brigade in an underground bunker while on a day off from being stationed in Bakhmut at a position on the outskirts of Donetsk on December 14, 2022 in Donetsk, Ukraine.
Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images
Members of the Ukrainian military prepare to enter a makeshift sauna built by members of the brigade in an underground bunker while on a day off from being stationed in Bakhmut at a position on the outskirts of Donetsk on December 14, 2022 in Donetsk, Ukraine.
Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images
Members of the Ukrainian military prepare to enter a makeshift sauna built by members of the brigade in an underground bunker while on a day off from being stationed in Bakhmut at a position on the outskirts of Donetsk on December 14, 2022 in Donetsk, Ukraine.
Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images
Members of the Ukrainian military prepare to enter a makeshift sauna built by members of the brigade in an underground bunker while on a day off from being stationed in Bakhmut at a position on the outskirts of Donetsk on December 14, 2022 in Donetsk, Ukraine.
Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images
— Chris McGrath | Getty Images
Ukrainian general says ceasefire only possible when invaders fully withdraw
This photograph taken on November 30, 2022 shows a 2S3 Akatsiya (Self propelled howitzer) firing a shell towards Russian positions in a field near an undisclosed frontline position in eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yevhen Titov | AFP | Getty Images
The deputy chief of Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces has ruled out the possibility of a ceasefire while Russian invaders remain on Ukrainian soil.
Moscow on Dec. 14 similarly said that a potential suspension of hostilities for Christmas was not on the cards, after 10 months of war in Ukraine.
“I believe that there will be a complete ceasefire from our side only when not a single occupier remains on our land,” Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform quoted Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov as saying today, according to a Google translation. His comment came in response to a question over a prospective suspension of hostilities for New Year celebrations.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Two killed in Kherson by Russian shelling, official says
A local man examines a damaged house after Russian attacks at Karabell Island in Kherson, Ukraine, on Dec. 12, 2022. The Ukrainian city of Kherson and the surrounding villages have been repeatedly bombarded daily by Russian troops from the left bank of the Dnipro river.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Russian shelling in Ukraine’s south-eastern city of Kherson killed two people, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president’s office, wrote on Telegram.
The individuals were killed in the city’s center, about 100 meters away from the regional administration building, Tymoshenko said. Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces and liberated from its Russian occupiers in early November, but since then has faced near-constant shelling by Russia forces, many of whom remain on the other side of the Dnipro River.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in late September declared Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions as annexed by Russia, a move that is illegal under international law, and has vowed to keep them as Russian territory.
— Natasha Turak
EU fails to agree on new sanctions package
EU member states failed to reach consensus on a new sanctions package for Russia, which would be the bloc’s ninth since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in late February.
Progress on the sanctions stalled due to disagreement over whether the EU should ease the process of Russian fertilizers being transported through European ports. Poland and the Baltic states objected, saying a relaxation of restrictions could be used by Russian oligarchs who own fertilizer businesses to evade sanctions, according to EU officials cited by Reuters.
Those in favor of the easing say that the current restrictions threaten food security, particularly in developing nations. Russia is the world’s top exporter of fertilizer. Some states want the UN’s World Food Programme to become involved in authorizing fertilizer exports to parts of the world that rely on them.
— Natasha Turak
Russia warns U.S. against sending Patriot missile systems to Ukraine
Russia has warned the U.S. that if it sends Patriot missile systems to Ukraine it will consider the move a provocation that could lead to “unpredictable consequences.”
The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, three Defense officials told NBC News earlier this week. The surface-to-air defense system would help Ukraine repel Russian aerial attacks and President Zelenskyy has long called for such weaponry to help Ukraine defend itself against repeated missile attacks.
The Russian embassy in Washington warned in a statement on Telegram Wednesday that sending the Patriot missile system would be considered “provocative.”
“An information campaign has been launched in the United States on a possible future shipment of modern air defense systems to Kiev. It is said that President Biden may soon take such a decision.” the statement from the Russian embassy noted.
“If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences.”
Patriot Missile
Getty Images
The embassy claimed that, even without delivery of the Patriot systems, “the United States is increasingly drawn into the conflict in the post-Soviet republic, saying that the “weapons flow” to Ukraine was increasing and that the U.S. was helping Ukraine in terms of intelligence and military training.
The Kremlin said Wednesday that it would consider Patriot missile defense systems as a legitimate target for Russian strikes if they are sent to Ukraine.
— Holly Ellyatt
‘Russia is destroying city after city,’ Zelenskyy says
A Russian soldier walks amid the rubble in Mariupol’s eastern side where fierce fighting between Russia/pro-Russia forces and Ukraine on March 15, 2022.
Maximilian Clarke | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces are destroying “everything in front of them.”
“There is no calm on the front line. There is nothing easy and simple. Every day and every meter is fought for extremely hard,” Zelenskyy said in a nightly address on his Telegram channel.
“Russia is destroying city after city in Donbas – like Mariupol, like Volnovakha, like Bakhmut,” he added..
Zelenskyy also thanked Ukrainian forces for “repelling another attack by Iranian drones this morning.”
— Amanda Macias
Russia says no ‘Christmas ceasefire,’ as Ukraine downs drones
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 25, 2022.
Alexander Shcherbak | Sputnik | Reuters
Moscow said no “Christmas ceasefire” was on the cards after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine, where the first major drone attack on the capital Kyiv in weeks damaged two buildings but was largely repelled by air defenses.
The two sides are not currently engaged in talks to end the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions more and turned cities to rubble since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week Russia should start withdrawing from his country by Christmas as a step to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two. Moscow rejected the proposal outright, saying Ukraine must accept the loss of territory to Russia before any progress can be made.
— Reuters
Nearly 7 million children at risk as Russian attacks on energy infrastructure cause widespread blackouts
Refugee children fleeing Ukraine are given blankets by Slovakian rescue workers to keep warm at the Velke Slemence border crossing on March 09, 2022 in Velke Slemence, Slovakia.
Christopher Furlong | Getty Images
The U.N. warned that nearly 7 million children in Ukraine are don’t have regular access to electricity, heat or water, raising their risks as temperatures drop.
“Millions of children are facing a bleak winter huddled in the cold and the dark, with little idea of how or when respite may arrive,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said in a statement.
In addition to the freezing temperatures, the lack of adequate electricity interrupts their education with schools damaged or destroyed and so many children relying on remote learning, UNICEF said.
“Beyond the immediate threats the freezing conditions bring, children are also deprived of the ability to learn or stay connected with friends and family, putting both their physical and their mental health at desperate risk,” she added.
In October, Russian forces intensified attacks on energy infrastructure and were successful in destroying nearly half of Ukraine’s power production.
— Amanda Macias
Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:
Source link