UK’s most peaceful staycation destination is ‘breathtaking’

For English staycations, the world-famous White Cliffs of Dover were rated the most peaceful spot.

The team said: “These iconic and striking chalky white cliffs stretch across the English coastline in Kent, facing the Strait of Dover and France.

‘The Strait of Dover’ is the narrow stretch of ocean between England and France and at its shortest part, measures approximately 20 miles.

“Reaching heights of 350 feet, you can walk over the clifftops to reveal stunning views of the English Channel.

“Take in the breathtaking scenery and enjoy this celebrated UK landmark, a stunning location to find tranquillity!”