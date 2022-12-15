Upcoming Kevin Hart Movies We Can’t Wait to See

For all intents and purposes, Kevin Hart has been one of the leading men in comedy since he launched in 2002. From the first film he ever starred in, Paper Soldiers, to his most recent launch, Me Time, a lot has changed. Although some of his earlier films were great hits, he mainly played supporting roles where we only got short moments with him on screen. Later on, around 2012, a whole ten years after his film career launched, he began to gather more leading roles in films such as Think Like a Man. This lead to him becoming more seen by the public and film producers and directors realizing viewers really enjoyed his presence on-screen.





Eventually, in 2014 and beyond, we began to see his name almost once a year in a major new film, like Ride Along, About Last Night, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, and The Secret Life of Pets, which were some of his best films. If there’s one thing we’ve learned since then, it’s that Hart has a diverse comedy scope beyond what most of us think. Throughout his movie career, he has starred as criminal antagonists, innocent protagonists, hilarious husbands, cowardly adventurers, sweet fathers, and mischievous pets. Yes, he mainly stays in the realm of comedy, but his roles in each film are so unique, and each take their own shape.

In addition to the three in this article, it’s said that Hart has a fourth upcoming film in pre-production, titled My Own Worst Enemy. There isn’t much information on the film to date, but Deadline did release a story about it back in 2018 that Universal preempted the film. In light of Hart’s diverse comedy career, let’s take a look at his upcoming films and see what roles he will take on next.





Currently in post-production, Back on the Strip follows Merlin (Spence Moore ll), a man who lost the woman of his dreams. In his loss, he moves to Las Vegas to pursue a career as a magician. The only issue is, he actually gets hired as the frontman to the revival of the notorious Black male stripper group, The Chocolate Chips. The group, led by Luther (Wesley Snipes), is now old and out of shape. The members put aside their former conflicts and reunite to help Merlin win his dream girl back and save the hotel they once performed in.

According to IMDb, Hart is set to play the Uptight Dad in the film, a role we all know he’ll nail. The film will feature other interesting actors, such as Gary Owen, Tiffany Haddish, and Emelina Adams. According to Snipes, during an interview with Extra, his character Luther is a “one-legged stripper,” and the actor seemed over the moon about the idea of it. If you’ve watched any of Hart’s films, you’ll know he fits in perfectly to what is projected to be a hilarious drama. At this moment, there is no word on the release date of this title.

Based on the famous neon-colored game of the same name, Borderlands was first announced back in 2015, but had some development difficulties along the way. In 2020, Cate Blanchett signed on as the first official cast member of the film. Then, in late 2020, Lionsgate cast Hart in the fan-favorite role of Roland. Since then, they’ve filled out their cast, which is set to include Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Bobby Lee, Olivier Richters, and Ariana Greenblatt.

The story follows Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw who returns to her home planet of Pandora and finds out the daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful force, is missing. She teams up with an unusual pairing: Roland (Hart), a former mercenary desperate for redemption, Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a wild pre-teen of destruction, Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s protector, Tannis (Lee Curtis), the unusual scientist, and Claptrap (Black), a smart alec robot. The group must battle monsters and bandits to protect and find the missing girl, who potentially holds the key to infinite power. The comedy/adventure film has no current release date. It was expected to release in 2022, but with only weeks left, we now look to a 2023 release date.

This film has less information available than the other two on this list. Although we don’t know what role Hart will be playing in Lift, we do know the story follows a master thief and her ex-boyfriend who join forces to steal $100 million worth of gold bullion that is being transported on a 777 passenger flight. The cast is set to feature Hart, along with Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Worthington, Gugu M-batha Raw, Paul Anderson, Burn Gorman, and Billy Magnussen. The film is set to be produced by 6th & Idaho Productions, Genre Pictures, and Hart’s own production company, Hartbeat Productions.