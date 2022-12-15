US Open tennis returns to Sky Sports from 2023 in new five-year

Sky Sports has agreed a five-year deal to show the US Open, starting with the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam event.

The partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) welcomes tennis back to Sky Sports and reaffirms the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK and Ireland.

The new agreement will begin with the 2023 US Open at Flushing Meadows, starting on August 28, with Sky Sports holding the exclusive broadcast rights up to and including the 2027 event.

“We are very excited to partner with the USTA once again to deliver the US Open, one of the greatest Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the world,” Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports managing director, said.

“We have had a great history with the USTA and remember Andy Murray’s 2012 US Open win as one of the great moments on Sky Sports. This is another huge sporting event for our viewers, and we look forward to bringing tennis fans more of what they love and welcoming in new fans to the sport.”

As part of its coverage, Sky Sports will have access to all individual court feeds, broadcasting a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament. Extensive coverage will provide content for both existing tennis fans and new audiences across Sky Sports’ linear, digital, and social channels.

The agreement includes coverage of the men’s and women’s tournaments, alongside the respective doubles, mixed doubles, junior, and wheelchair competitions.

The partnership comes at a time when British tennis is booming too, with former US Open Champion Emma Raducanu and the Billie Jean Cup team of Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter leading the way in the women’s game, Alfie Hewett taking the 2022 US Open wheelchair singles title, and Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Dan Evans all starring at Flushing Meadows last year.

The USTA and Sky Sports share the ambition to deliver world-class live coverage, using innovative technology to show the breadth of what the US Open has to offer, and engaging new and younger audiences in the sport.

Sky Sports previously enjoyed a long relationship with the USTA, as partners for 25 years between 1991 and 2015, and welcomes tennis back to its channels next year with the US Open being one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments in the Open era.

“The USTA and Sky Sports have a long history together and it’s an exciting time to be partnering once again,” Kirsten Corio, USTA Chief Commercial Officer, said.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the US Open to an increasing number of fans in the UK and Ireland over the next five years as the sport continues to grow and a new generation of stars emerges.”