US will begin turning on Meghan and Harry after ‘all-out assault’





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned their Netflix documentary will “backfire dramatically” and go down “extremely badly” in the US as Americans quickly turn on the couple. The final three episodes of the six-part series were released by the online streaming giant this morning, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a number of bombshell claims against the Royal Family. Many of these centre on ‘Megxit’ – the term coined by many people around the world for Meghan and Harry’s departure from the Royal Family.

In early 2020, it was announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be moving from the UK to the US, with Buckingham Palace releasing a statement confirming they would be relinquishing their royal duties. Throughout the course of the new documentary series, Meghan and Harry portray a much happier life in the US with their young family while complaining about the media intrusion they suffered in Britain. But Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast, has warned the couple now face a huge backlash over their “vicious attacks” against the British monarchy. He told Express.co.uk: “This documentary series will result in a furious backlash against Meghan and Harry in the UK, but it will also be extremely damaging for them in the US.

Mr Gardiner also warned Meghan and Harry should expect an even a greater backlash in the UK, branding their documentary series “a declaration of war against the Royal Family” and an “outright attempt at tarnishing the image of the British monarchy”. He said the Netflix series will not only be seen as an “all-out assault against the monarchy”, but it is also a “slap in the face to the British people”. The royal enthusiast continued: “Harry and Meghan’s documentary series is a declaration of war against the Royal Family. They are burning whatever bridges remain with Buckingham Palace. “This is an outright attempt at tarnishing the image of the British monarchy. It will result in a furious backlash against Meghan and Harry in the UK. DON’T MISS

“They have no sense of gratitude towards the Royal Family whatsoever or the British people. The monarchy represents the British people. This Netflix documentary is not only insulting to the Royal Family, but it is also a slap in the face to the British people as well. “In Buckingham Palace, there will be a great deal of unhappiness and sadness in regards to Meghan and Harry. This documentary series will be seen as a monumental betrayal of the Royal Family and will be viewed as an all-out assault against the British monarchy.” One of the bombshell moments later in the series sees Harry say it was “terrifying” for his brother Prince William to scream and shout at him during showdown talks with the Royal Family at Sandringham on January 13, 2020 about plans for he and Meghan to move abroad. He also accuses his father King Charles III of “saying things that just simply weren’t true” while claiming his plan to partially exit royal duties was rejected. Harry says in the fifth episode: “I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out.

“I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen. It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in. “But you have to understand that, from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution.” Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace said today they will not be commenting on the allegations and claims made by Harry and Meghan in the latest episodes of their Netflix docu-series.