Vampire Survivors’ First DLC Casts a Moonspell Today – Xbox Wire

Since we launched Vampire Survivors into early access a year ago, we have been thrilled and humbled by the love you’ve shown for the game. And since launching with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass just over a month ago, you’ve shown us how much joy “being the bullet hell” can deliver.

Some of you have even put in hundreds of hours since our Game Pass launch… we see you (and we thank you). Today, we’re feeding your hunger with our first expansion.

Enter… Legacy of the Moonspell

Our story of whips, magic wands, arcana, and monsters takes us to the northern alps of Japan, home of the Moonspell Clan. There, our heroes protect the boundary between the material world and the spiritual realm.

The veil here has always been thin, with oni, yokai, and kami of every type slipping through from time to time. The Moonspell have been forged in the fires of battle with these creatures, handing down monster hunting techniques from generation to generation.

However, as time wore on, the cracks in the veil widened, creating a flood of foes even the Moonspell could not successfully hold back. The lands were overrun. The villages and temples fell. The Moonspell were forced to retreat, never giving up hope of reclaiming their ancestral land.

More of What You Love

Nothing is as it seems, and there is always more to discover. As you venture into the mountains alongside the Moonspell Clan, your roster will grow, your arsenal will become more formidable, and your allies will reveal that not everything is as it seems on the surface.

It’s dangerous to go alone, Survivors. No matter what happens, Death will always greet you. But Legacy of the Moonspell brings with it a fighting chance to beat back the darkness. To aid you on your journey, you’ll find:

Eight new and engaging characters

Thirteen new deadly weapons

One huge stage

Six pulse-pounding music tracks

Killer Value

And, in true Vampire Survivors fashion, we’re keeping things nice and affordable at just $1.99 (see below for equivalent pricing in your region). Not only can you download the huge base game on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, but the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC is less expensive than a cup of coffee (even a terrible one).

Hundreds of hours of play await you, and if you haven’t yet tried your luck as a Survivor, now’s your chance. Vampire Survivors is available with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC is available today for purchase on the Microsoft Store.

Good luck out there. You’re going to need it.

