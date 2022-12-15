Virgin Holidays has Florida breaks from £855pp – including

VIRGIN Holidays offers thousands of holiday packages worldwide, from the USA and Caribbean to Asia and Africa.

Popular destinations include some US family favourites like Orlando in Florida, adults-only Las Vegas and New York, as well as beach getaways to Antigua and Barbados.

2 VIRGIN Holidays offers thousands of holiday packages worldwide, from the USA and Caribbean to Asia and Africa Credit: Getty

All the deals with Virgin Holidays include flights, accommodation and luggage allowance.

If you’re after a family holiday filled with fun, Florida is the destination for you.

Home to Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld and LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Orlando is the world’s capital for theme parks.

You could bag holiday packages to Florida for less than £1,000pp throughout the year.

Week-long stays at Coco Key Hotel & Water Park in International Drive, Orlando, cost from £855pp.

Here are some more deals we’ve found next year:

7 nights at Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando in International Drive, Orlando – from £881pp

7 nights at Rosen Inn International in International Drive, Orlando – from £881pp

7 nights at Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista in Lake Buena Vista, Orlando – from £881pp

7 nights at Holiday Inn Resort Lake Buena Vista in Lake Buena Vista, Orlando – from £895pp

7 nights at Wyndham Orlando Resort in International Drive, Orlando – from £891pp

Most read in Beach holidays

Most Florida holiday package also includes a ‘Virgin Holidays Florida Fun Card’, which will be ready to collect on arrival.

The card offers up to 25 per cent off hundreds of restaurants, exclusive shopping offers and up to 20 per cent off Orlando attractions.

You could also jet off on a ‘twin or multi-centre’ holiday to discover as many destinations as possible.

For instance, you could spend four nights in Los Angels and three in Palm Springs.

Or three nights in Singapore and a whopping nine nights in Bali.

Virgin Holidays has plenty of options available if you’re after a holiday in the Caribbean, from self-catering to luxurious all-inclusive resorts.

Seven-night stays at the Bay Gardens Inn in St Lucia are available from £895pp next year, including your flight, hotel and baggage.

Here are more deals we’ve found for the Caribbean in 2023:

7 nights at Bay Gardens Hotel in St Lucia, Caribbean – from £1,065pp

7 nights at Antigua Yacht Club Marina Resort in Antigua, Caribbean – from £1,086pp

7 nights at All Seasons Resort Europa in Barbados, Caribbean – from £1,160pp

Plus, beginning October 22, 2023, Virgin Holidays will launch three weekly flights to the Maldives throughout winter.

Virgin Holidays also allows you to tailor your booking, from selecting your seats to making dinner reservations.

The company also offers a range of other services, including airport lounge access and added travel insurance.

Customers can bring one piece of luggage weighing up to 23kg per piece on Virgin Atlantic flights.

While for internal flights on tours, you’ll usually have an allowance of 15 kg, but it’s best to double-check with the airline if it’s not Virgin.

The holidays are ATOL and ABTA protected.

You could also visit Dubai’s cheaper alternative Ras Al Khaimah from £519pp, including flights.

You can also bag Disneyland Paris stays from £224pp in 2023, including park tickets, hotel, spending money and free Disney+.

If you’d like to start planning your 2023 holiday, check out the TUI Lapland Christmas holidays, including flights, hotel, Santa meets & sleigh rides