Vitamin D best supplement for joints

As well as maintaining a balanced diet, there are other ways to reduce joint pain this Christmas, one of these includes keeping the joints as free from chill as possible.

Claire expanded on this further: “As we enter the colder months and the lead-up to the stressful Christmas period, we are become less active, so keeping your muscles and joints warm and mobile is important to prevent stiffness and loss of mobility.

“I recommend doing some simple daily stretches or head outside for a brisk walk. Carrying extra weight can increase joint pain issues, so it is important to continue to maintain a balanced diet of fruit, vegetables, fibre, and protein, even during the festive season.

“Stress is another factor which can exacerbate joint problems as it releases chemicals that can trigger inflammation and tightening of the muscles. Try to avoid stressful situations, treat yourself to a massage, find a good book to read and keep to your bedtime routine so you get properly rested.”