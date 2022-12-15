Vivek Oberoi refuses to talk about his relationship with

In a recent interview, actor Vivek Oberoi refused to answer a question about his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai. He said that it was in the past. He did, however, share words of wisdom for younger people in the same area.

In an interview, Vivek was asked if he would have gone public with his relationship with Aishwarya during his early years in Bollywood. With a smile, he denied commenting on it. He said “Not that I’m going to answer this question because it’s done and dusted”.. “But, for any young, talented people watching today, remember one thing: if you’re really focused and committed to your work, and you’re giving it your all, it happens everywhere. I see it everywhere. My only advice is to see if they can’t attack you on your professionalism, if they can’t attack you on your talent, if they can’t attack you on the work you do, don’t give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the blame. Don’t do that; it would be a disservice to yourself and your career commitment.”

Aishwarya’s topic was brought up again during the same conversation when Vivek was asked why he never spoke about his personal life after splitting up with Aishwarya Rai until he married. He answered, “I realised that if you don’t want people talking about your personal life, if you are sensitive to it, which most people are,” then you shouldn’t be putting it out there as a projection,”.



Vivek married Priyanka Alva, the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva in October 2010. They are now the parents of two children. Vivek was recently seen with Suniel Shetty in Dharavi Bank. Which is streaming on MX Player.

FAQs

Q1. Is Vivek Oberoi married?



Q2. Which is the upcoming project of Vivek Oberoi?

Soon, he will appear in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Indian Police Force,’ alongside Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra.

