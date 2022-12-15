Waspi women face anxious three-month wait for compensation

Waspi campaigners argued that they were not given sufficient warning of the change, which saw their retirement age jump from 60 to 65, and then to 66 in 2020.

Some did not realise until the last minute that they would have to work for five or six years longer, and suffered massive hardship as a result.

Eighteen months ago, they were celebrating what they saw as a supportive ruling by the Parliamentary & Health Service Ombudsman.

It said the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) should have written individual letters to affected women 28 months before it finally sent them out, which it called “maladministration”.

That raised hopes of compensation, but since then 1950s women have faced yet another nail-biting wait.

The Ombudsman completed the second part of its investigation a few days ago and repeated its view that the DWP was guilty of maladministration.

However, it also stated that this “did not lead to all the injustices claimed”, which sounds ominous.

Cruel rumours are flying around social media as people discuss what this means in practice. I’m not going to repeat them as I can’t confirm their veracity.