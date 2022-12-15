Watch: Emma Raducanu practices on the court ahead of 2022

Emma Raducanu was spotted taking part in a practice session as she gears up for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The young Brit will be in action on Friday as she returns to action for the first time since suffering a wrist injury in October. She will take part in the annual singles exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi and will be gunning to get match-fit ahead of the new season. She will face off against World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in a winner-take-all clash.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship’s social media account shared a video of the 20-year-old practicing on the courts on Wednesday.

“Look who’s here,” they wrote in the tweet.

The exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi is set to commence on December 16 at the International Tennis Complex. The opening night will witness a one-off singles match between Raducanu and Jabeur and also the quarterfinal matches of the men’s singles.

The former US Open champion was supposed to be taking part in the exhibition event last year but was forced to withdraw as she tested positive for COVID-19. Jabeur stepped in to replace Raducanu and eventually went on to win the title by defeating Belinda Bencic in the one-off contest.

“I am thrilled to finally be making my debut in Abu Dhabi” – Emma Raducanu expresses excitement ahead of Mubadala World Tennis Championship