WATCH: Novak Djokovic expresses excitement for World Tennis

A few days before the World Tennis League begins, Novak Djokovic has spoken about how excited he is at the opportunity to participate in the inaugural edition of the exhibition tournament.

The event, which features a number of top names from men’s and women’s tennis, is all set to be played at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from December 19-24. Djokovic will be part of Team Falcons, where he will play alongside Spain’s Paula Badosa, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

The fifth-ranked Serb posted a video on social media in which he can be seen standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. He stated that he was ready to share great moments with his teammates on and off the court.

“Hello, tennis fans around the world. A big tennis event is coming up in Dubai — World Tennis League,” Djokovic said. “I’m very excited to be a part of the league for the first time along with my teammates from Team Falcons — Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka, and Paula Badosa. I’m looking forward to share some great moments with you guys on the court and off the court as well.”

The 21-time Grand Slam champion hoped to create amazing memories for fans before wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“There are some big names taking part in this event. I’m sure it is going to be super exciting for everyone who loves our sport and the best way for us to showcase what we know on the court and hopefully bring some good laughs, some good energy, and good fun off the court for you guys as well and kickstart the season in the best possible way. And in the Christmas period, I’d like to wish everyone Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and all the very best in the upcoming 2023,” he added.

Novak Djokovic to face Nick Kyrgios in Dubai