What is the Internet Archive?

The Internet Archive is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization started in 1996 that continues to build a library of items in digital form, including a digital library of internet sites.

The Archive, found at archive.org, is a nonprofit library of millions of free books, movies, software, music, websites and more.

These holdings are not just of genealogical value but of value to anyone who wants a peek into historical items related to assorted topics.

Because there is a tremendous amount of information, I recommend first visiting their page at archive.org/about/.

The Internet Archive is one of the top 300 websites in the world, serving millions of people each day.

Sign up for a free account to get the most from this website. A free account will also allow you to upload digital artifacts of your own.

Researchers should take advantage of one-click access to the Digital Public Library of America, which alone has more than 47 million images, texts, videos, and sounds from across the U.S.

Note: You can also access the Digital Public Library of America at https://dp.la.

Books published before 1927 are available for download, and thousands of modern books can be borrowed through their Open Library site.

In addition, one of the missions of the Internet Archive is to serve people who have trouble interacting with physical books. Hence, most digitized texts are available to people with print disabilities.

What can be found?

According to their site, their current holdings include:

• 625 billion web pages

• 38 million books and texts

• 14 million audio recordings, including 240,000 live concerts

• 7 million video, including 2 million television news programs

• 4 million images

• 790,000 software programs.

Available items of interest

At the top of the website, look under the topics of Web, Books, Video, Audio, Software and Images.

Note: You can do this for any topics you’re interested in, not just genealogy-related. Each section has search filters to the left, where you can narrow your topics by date, type, creator, language, and more.

Under Web, you will find historical webpages, some going back to 1996. Some of the web page links may still be clickable. However, not every page was archived. So spend some time using the Wayback Machine.

Under Books, look for city directories; catalogs, such as Sears or Montgomery Ward; biographies; college catalogs; brochures; county and community histories; and many more. You can also search within texts and often download the text.

Finally, use Open Library and Books to Borrow. You’ll find featured collections for genealogy, children’s library, Canadian libraries, and more.

Under Videos, look for U.S. government films; modern news footage; newsreel footage from World War II; and old movies in the public domain. In addition, there are cultural and academic films, movies, sports videos, vlogs, and animations and cartoons, among the many offerings.

Under Audio, look for live concerts of interest on the Live Music Archive. Also, find free audiobooks on LibriVox, old time radio programs, Grateful Dead, podcasts, radio news archive, and spirituality and religion, a collection of religious sermons of many different faiths.

Under Software, look for classic PC games, historical software, MS-DOS games, and have fun with the Internet Arcade, which is a web-based library coin-operated video games from the 1970s’-90s.

Under Images, look for USGS maps, Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Flickr Commons Archive, NASA images, and images from the Ames Research Center.

This has been a fundamental overview of the Internet Archive free resource. I encourage you to explore and have fun on the Internet Archive site. You’ll be amazed at what you can find!

Next time we’ll discuss more resources to further your research goals. In the meantime, Kinseekers meets 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.

In addition, I encourage a visit to the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for access to Ancestry.com and resources for solving your family history mysteries.