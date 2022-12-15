What The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Thought of George Harrison’s

Brian Wilson wrote music for the Beach Boys, sometimes pulling inspiration from other groups. That includes The Beatles, with whom Wilson shared a close relationship with Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

Here’s what Wilson said about the “Here Comes the Sun” songwriter for I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir.

Brian Wilson mentioned his appreciation for the Beatles (and his friendship with Paul McCartney)

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson performs at theThe Best Fest Presents GEORGE FEST An Evening To Celebrate The Music Of George Harrison | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brian Wilson appeared as a songwriter for the Beach Boys. Around the same time, the Beatles grew in popularity, finding success in the UK and abroad.

Although there was friendly competition between the groups, Wilson had a close relationship with several Beatles. In I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir, the artist detailed his friendship with the Beatles — particularly McCartney.

McCartney even visited the Wilson home and played “She’s Leaving Home” because of its “nice melody.” The track was eventually added to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, earning over 55 million Spotify plays in the process.

Brian Wilson said that the other Beatle who ‘got to [him]’ was George Harrison

Aside from McCartney, Wilson often shared admiration and appreciation for Harrison of the same band. The Beach Boy even mentioned the spiritual aspects of the musician, who unapologetically practiced transcendental meditation.

“The other Beatle that got to me was George Harrison,” Wilson wrote in the same memoir. “He was so spiritual. He had a way of making things simple: ‘Give me life / Give me love / Give me peace on earth.’”

As the Beatles’ guitarist, Harrison wrote originals for the rock band. That includes Abbey Road’s “Here Comes the Sun.” He eventually branched out as a solo artist, premiering “My Sweet Lord,” “Got My Mind Set On You,” and other tracks.

In 2001, the Beatles member died of lung cancer, although Wilson continued to share his support of the songwriter. For “George Fest,” Wilson performed “My Sweet Lord,” later tweeting a video clip of the moment.

“Thinking of George Harrison today,” he wrote.

Brian Wilson tried writing like John Lennon of the Beatles

Although Wilson did not have a close friendship with Lennon, he often commended his songwriting. In the same memoir, Wilson noted similarities between the Beach Boys’ “Girl Don’t Tell Me” and the Beatles’ “Ticket to Ride.” He was inspired by Lennon, he explained, but he didn’t want the original to sound like one particular song.

“I had written it with John Lennon in mind,” he continued. “I even thought about giving it to the Beatles. People said it sounded like ‘Ticket to Ride,’ but I didn’t mean for it to sound like any one song of theirs.”

The Beach Boys and the Beatles never collaborated on music, with Al Jardine revealing he “regrets” that the two never worked together. Still, music by both rock groups is available on major streaming platforms.