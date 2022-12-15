Which ‘Yellowstone’ Cowboys Are Fake, and Which Are the Real

Yellowstone fans know that Kevin Costner had experience on a horse before taking the role of John Dutton, but that doesn’t mean he was a cowboy. The acting legend will never try to tell you otherwise, and the same goes for several other stars on the Paramount Network drama.

A few have some serious cowboy experience, and it’s not always obvious. In fact, two bunkhouse boys are plants with roles only because they’re so essential to the training and stunt work on set. Two more have a rodeo background and the belt buckles to show for it.

Then, there are stars like Cole Hauser and Ian Bohen, who play Rip Wheeler and Ryan on Yellowstone. Are they real cowboys?

The above video looks at the cowboy resumes of nearly a dozen actors on Yellowstone, including just about everyone in the bunkhouse and stars like Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton. Spoiler alert: she grew up in England, and there’s a reason we rarely see her on horseback.

Teeter (actor Jen Landon) may have prairie experience, and her Instagram is filled with her on horseback, but she was pretty new to riding when she began. Fun fact about her: she missed Cowboy Camp, where creator Taylor Sheridan teaches the ins and outs of cowboying. That means she had to learn it as she went!

Lloyd, Laramie, Walker (actor Ryan Bingham) and Jimmy are a few more whose cowboy credentials get assessed in this video. Check out the description section for a full list and fast-forward links to each one.

