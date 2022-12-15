Who’s going to tell your story if you don’t?

The Rockdale-Newton Genealogical Society will have Andi Willis speak on Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. on “Organizing One’s Genealogy and Photography” at the LDS Church, 1275 Flat Shoals Road, Conyers. If you want to Zoom, check the society’s website at rockdale-newtongenealogicalsociety.com for details. Willis is personal photo manager of Good Life Photo Solutions. This is a timely topic from which everyone could certainly learn.

2022 genealogy summary

In looking back on this year, perhaps the most significant or most useful event for American genealogists would be the release of the 1950 Census last spring. Since then it has been indexed and is accessible on many sites, especially at Ancestry.com, where it is free, and on the National Archives site (archives.gov). So if you didn’t check it then, now is a good time.

