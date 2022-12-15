Why Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Approach To DMZ Missions is Great

Though battle royale fans have been having a great time with Call of Duty: Warzone 2, those looking for something different have taken to DMZ. Not only is DMZ great practice for normal battle royale matches, but its PvPvE gameplay is a relatively fresh concept for the franchise. Outside of Grief in Black Ops 2 Zombies and Invasion in Modern Warfare 2, this style has not been seen, and many are enjoying DMZ because it is so fresh. For those that spend lots of time with the game mode, they are likely busy with its missions.

Unlike the traditional battle royale matches that only task Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players with being the last alive, rounds of DMZ will see players working on various missions when they are not just using keys and building up an arsenal. Fortunately, when building DMZ, Infinity Ward kept the mode’s 3-player co-op groups in mind and allowed squads to progress challenges together – a truly brilliant design decision.

Group Progress For Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Missions is a Huge Plus

If group members had to work on missions separately, progression would be significantly slower, and it would be tedious to deal with so many different objectives at the same time. Fortunately, DMZ players can coordinate before each match to select the same three missions, working on them together and completing them far faster than they would on their own. This is hugely convenient, encouraging players to group up with friends or make new ones to create an easier DMZ experience.

By allowing missions to be progressed in part of a group, players needing help with their quests could be more interested in finding a team through Warzone 2’s request to join feature. With this mechanic, nearby players can ask to join groups that they were not a part of when dropping in. This not only leads to some memorable interactions through proximity chat, but it can also be useful in DMZ. Players join teams to have an easier time extracting, and they can find likeminded players to help them complete their missions.

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s AI being surprisingly difficult, and some of the missions being far easier with a partner, it only makes sense to encourage co-op play as often as possible. Allowing players to make progress on the same mission at the same time is a smart way to achieve that goal, and it is something gamers should make use of. Whether they join up with a friend or attempt to make some new ones with the request to join feature, shared mission progression is a brilliant concept. However, it is worth mentioning that the mission system is still not perfect.

How Co-Op Missions in DMZ Can Still Be Improved

Whether due to bugs or intentional design, a few of the many DMZ missions cannot be progressed with squadmates, like the Basilisk headshot kills and the HVT eliminations with a suppressed weapon. These simply need to be fixed if they are Call of Duty: Warzone 2 glitches, but if Infinity Ward chose to make them this way, they need to start being marked appropriately. If a mission can only be completed solo, gamers should be told this ahead of time, with the mission labeled as solo only at the main menu and on the scoreboard.

Additionally, adding a way to see teammates’ chosen missions if they have something different equipped would be beneficial. Though matching each other’s missions is the quickest way to progress through all the factions’ Tiers, sometimes players are going to want to work on their own tasks since they could be far behind or far ahead of their squad mates. Letting other players in the group see their allies’ missions would be a solid quality-of-life feature, especially for those not using voice chat since they cannot ask as easily. While it is great that players can help each other on most missions, there are still ways to make each deployment into Al Mazrah better.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

