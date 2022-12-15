Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Trailer Boasts Boss Battles With

The new Action trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty shows off boss fights with demon animals and legendary warriors. The trailer was released to celebrate that digital pre-orders are now open.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set in a mystical version of the Three Kingdoms period, the setting of the classic Chinese epic Romance of the Three Kingdoms as well as innumerable video games such as Dynasty Warriors. The trailer shows the protagonist facing against and teaming up with many of the legendary figures of the period, including Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, Zhao Yun, and Lu Bu. Demon-infected animal bosses are also shown, including a giant ape, a projectile tossing alligator, and a massive demon-infested boar.