World Cup LIVE: Boy killed in France violence, Benzema final

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi are very close friends at Paris Saint-Germain but last night they went into battle on opposing teams.

Hakimi performed well up against his club team-mate but still, that didn’t stop him from having a big say on the game.

Mbappe was at the heart of both France goals and the pair shared a lovely embrace at the full-time whistle as Morocco’s World Cup dream came to an end after a heroic effort from the Atlas lions.

The PSG forward then tweeted Hakimi, writing: “Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history. @AchrafHakimi”

Although Morocco were devastated in defeat, this was a touch of class from Mbappe to soften the blow for Hakimi.