World Darts Championship: Peter Wright gets title defence off to

A look back at the best of the action from the opening night of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Defending champion Peter Wright got a festive feast of arrows up and running with a comfortable 3-0 win on the opening night of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The Scot withdrew from last month’s Players Championship Finals with his wife Jo in hospital, but after receiving positive news last week, Wright was back in bullish mood on the big stage as he began his bid for a third Sid Waddell Trophy in four years with a comfortable victory over Northern Ireland’s Mickey Mansell.

Thursday, December 15 – Results Mickey Mansell 3-1 Ben Robb (R1) Keane Barry 1-3 Grant Sampson (R1) Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Nathan Rafferty (R1) Peter Wright 3-0 Mickey Mansell (R2)

Mansell had become the first winner at this year’s Worlds, defeating Ben Robb to set up the meeting with Wright.

‘Snakebite’ rattled off a cracking 121 on the bullseye to lay down an early marker as he won the opening set 3-1.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for former World Cup semi-finalist Mansell when the reigning champion sailed through the second set in three straight legs to double his advantage with a modest 92 average.

Wright continued the onslaught in the third set, pinning a majestic 126 out-shot before cleaning up 68 on tops to sweep into the third round in style.

“Not happy with the performance, but it’s a win,” said Wright, who now has 12 days off before his third-round clash against Kim Huybrechts or Grant Sampson. “The defending champion is still in and it’s Christmas.”

South African debutant Grant Sampson caused the first big shock of the tournament by knocking out UK Open semi-finalist Keane Barry 3-1.

‘Samurai’, who eliminated nine-time World Championship qualifier Devon Petersen en route to booking his spot on the grandest stage of them all, threw four maximums and a superb 125 checkout to stun Irishman Barry.

The 40-year-old, who will earn £15,000 for reaching the second round, will hold no fear when he takes on ‘The Hurricane’ Kim Huybrechts in Friday’s afternoon session.

“Back home we play in front of 30 people but this is another thing,” said Sampson. “I was very, very, very nervous. My darts were not going in straight at all so I was just trying to focus, but it was difficult. Now that I’ve got the first game out of the way I can only get better because that was horrible.”

Quickfire Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena also made an early exit as he lost 3-2 to emerging star Nathan Rafferty.

Wattimena failed to hit the bullseye to win the opening set and that allowed Rafferty to sink double 2 to claim it, but the Dutchman soon sparked into life with a 97 checkout in the deciding leg of the second set to square things up.

Former World Youth finalist Rafferty moved one set away from dumping out Wattimena by sweeping through the next set with three consecutive 17-leg darts, but ‘The Machine Gun’ took the match the distance thanks to an opening 108 finish, a 14-dart leg and a crucial 101 checkout.

However, it was 22-year-old Rafferty who showed exceptional composure – one week after surgery to remove his appendix – to make it through to a date with Grand Slam of Darts champion Michael Smith after sinking double 10 with his fifth match dart.

Friday at Ally Pally

Beau Greaves makes her Ally Pally bow on Friday night against Ireland’s Willie O’Connor

The first double session of this year’s World Championship will take place on Friday, as two-time runner-up Smith takes on Rafferty in his opener.

Friday, December 16 – Fixtures (1230 GMT) Alan Soutar vs Mal Cuming (R1) Boris Krcmar vs Toru Suzuki (R1) Adrian Lewis vs Daniel Larsson (R1) Kim Huybrechts vs Grant Sampson (R2)

Friday, December 16 – Fixtures (1900 GMT) Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Lourence Ilagan (R1) William O’Connor vs Beau Greaves (R1) Keegan Brown vs Florian Hempel (R1) Michael Smith vs Nathan Rafferty (R2)

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis faces Sweden’s Daniel Larsson in the afternoon session, before eight-time PDC Women’s Series winner Beau Greaves makes her highly-anticipated Ally Pally bow against Willie O’Connor in the evening session.

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship – live on Sky Sports Darts – from December 15 to January 3.