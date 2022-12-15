Yellowstone County DUI Task Force holds ceremony for families of

BILLINGS, Mont. – As the end of the year approaches, the Yellowstone County DUI Task Force hosted an event on Thursday honoring victims of DUI accidents, and also recognizing members for their efforts to prevent more of them.

The Angel Tree has been a tradition for Yellowstone County for over 20 years. Each angel on the tree represents a life lost in a DUI related incident.

Two families of different victims picked and put the angel ornament on the tree today, to commemorate another holiday without their loved one.

“The goal for next year is to have no angels,” said Lieutenant Robert Lester, an instructor for the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.

“We never wanna have to see any family put another angel on that tree.”

Lieutenant Lester explained the things law enforcement looks for in what could lead to a possible DUI arrest.

“It’s if they’re driving safely,” said Lieutenant Lester.

“If they’re running stop signs, or if they aren’t maintaining their control on the road. These are homicides that we try to prevent the best we can, and we look for anything that can lead to an accident.”

The ceremony concluded with an awards presentation for officers with Billings Police, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Laurel Police, and members of the Yellowstone County DUI Task Force.