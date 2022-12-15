Categories
“Yellowstone’s” Luke Grimes Inks Record Deal


LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Luke Grimes attends Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit “Yellowstone,” is branching out into music. Universal Music Group has announced that they’ve signed Grimes to a deal. UMGN President Cindy Mabe says, “As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture.”

Grimes is working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Cobb on his first album and is releasing his first single. “No Horse To Ride” is set to release tomorrow.



