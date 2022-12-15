“Yellowstone’s” Luke Grimes Inks Record Deal





Luke Grimes attends Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit “Yellowstone,” is branching out into music. Universal Music Group has announced that they’ve signed Grimes to a deal. UMGN President Cindy Mabe says, “As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture.”

Grimes is working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Cobb on his first album and is releasing his first single. “No Horse To Ride” is set to release tomorrow.